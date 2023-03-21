Area Republicans are the last line of defense between evil and God’s plan for North Carolina, state Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, told attendees at the Pasquotank County GOP Convention last week.

“I’ve got something to tell you, if you don’t know exactly why you’re here tonight,” said Sanderson, who represents the eight counties of the state’s 1st Senate District. “You are the last barrier between all of the ones who would do evil in this state and what God wants to do with North Carolina.”