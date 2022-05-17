Editor’s note: This story is based on incomplete results. For complete results from Tuesday’s primary election, visit dailyadvance.com.
State Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico, was leading Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, in the 1st Senate District Republican primary Tuesday night following the release of early voting totals and a handful of election day returns.
In other state legislative races affecting the region, Bill Ward was leading his GOP opponent Donald Kirkland in the 5th House District primary and challenger Valerie Jordan was leading state Sen. Ernestine Bazemore, D-Warren, in the 3rd Senate District Democratic primary, also following the release of early voting totals.
Sanderson was leading Steinburg in the 1st Senate District, 5,500 votes to 3,994 votes, or 57% to 42%. Sanderson carried Carteret and Pamlico in early voting. Steinburg carried Pasquotank, Chowan, Perquimans, Dare, Hyde and Washington.
Jordan was leading Bazemore in the 3rd District, 5,056 votes to 2,867 votes, or 63.81% to 36.19%. The winner faces state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, in November.
In the 5th House District GOP race, Ward was leading Kirkland, 1,396 votes to 513 votes, or 73.13% to 26.87%. The winner faces incumbent state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, in November.