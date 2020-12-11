Santa and the Sheriff

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten waves to residents from the back of a Weeksville Volunteer Fire Department truck at the intersection of Hunters Trail and Culpepper Lane, Tuesday night. The sheriff was joined by Santa (seen seated in this photo) during a sheriff’s department’s holiday tour of neighborhoods throughout the northern end of the county. On Wednesday, the sheriff and Santa visited residents in the southern edge of the county.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance