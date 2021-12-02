Santa Claus won’t have to travel very far to get to the Elizabeth City Christmas parade Saturday evening, according to Kenneth Wallace of Camden.
Wallace said this week that Santa isn’t always prepared to be recognized for who he is, so he sometimes employs aliases in different communities around the world.
Wallace said the “Kenneth Wallace” moniker actually is one of those aliases that Santa employs when he’s in the Elizabeth City area.
“Santa actually has a residence in Camden,” Wallace said.
Although Santa is probably the highlight of the parade, this year’s version includes 162 entries — up from 120 in 2019 — and five marching bands, according to Darius Sawyer of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Parks and Recreation Department.
Sawyer said the marching bands participating in this year’s parade include those from Elizabeth City State University, Pasquotank County High School, Northeastern High School, Camden High School, and Warwick High School in Virginia.
“We’re definitely expecting a bigger parade with more entries this year,” Sawyer said.
Entries will line up on Westover Street and get underway at 5:30 p.m. After turning right onto Ehringhaus Street, the parade will proceed to Road Street and turn left, and then right onto Main Street. After passing downtown, the parade will turn right on Water Street and end after passing Waterfront Park.
Wallace said that Santa became aware about three years ago that some children in northeastern North Carolina were not able to experience an enjoyable Christmas, so he began doing events in the area, including some home visits, to ensure kids have a great time.
His Camden residence is a great staging location for these local Santa appearances, Wallace said.
Santa told The Daily Advance there are some gifts he won’t bring — violent video games, for example. And he said he generally leaves cell phones and other subscription-oriented items to mommy and daddy.
The best part of Christmas, he said, is “remembering why we celebrate it to begin with and sharing love and kindness to each other.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus exchange a few small gifts, he said, “but my greatest gift each Christmas is the joy and happiness the season brings.”
In spite of all the new technology that’s available, Wallace said his sleigh is still the best way to deliver gifts around the world by Christmas morning.
“Sometimes the old ways are the best ways,” he said.
But when Santa is in Elizabeth City he often drives the red convertible Porsche that he keeps at his Camden residence, he said.
“Surprisingly enough, Santa likes to play golf, go fishing and spend time at the beach,” Wallace said, explaining one of the reasons for maintaining the Camden residence.
Santa’s favorite beaches are the Outer Banks of North Carolina and North Myrtle Beach, he said.
He said he has a daughter who is a PGA teaching professional in Wilmington, so North Myrtle Beach is a popular beach hangout.
“Santa used to be really good but he’s gotten older,” Wallace said, referring to Santa’s golf game. “But he still loves to play.”
He said Santa is also an avid bass fisherman.
Santa has a son who works in the film industry and is moving to Atlanta where he will be working on two upcoming feature films.
Wallace said it should be no surprise that Santa has children of his own.
“If you listen closely during the ‘Rudolph’ TV special, Mrs. Claus calls Santa ‘papa,’” he said.
Santa urged children and adults alike to be kind to one another not only at Christmas, but every day.
“Hurtful words and actions hurt,” he said. “And always remember no act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever a waste. Some adults could remember this too.”
Santa can be reached through Wallace’s contact information at theprofessionalsanta.com or (252) 562-5233.