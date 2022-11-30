December’s First Friday ArtWalk typically is one of the year’s most popular, and this year is no exception.
Thirty-six venues are scheduled to participate in Friday’s monthly arts showcase, which gets underway in Elizabeth City’s downtown at 4 p.m. and continues through 7 p.m.
The evening will have a definite holiday vibe. Besides chances to buy holiday-themed art and listen to live Christmas music at no fewer than 10 venues, ArtWalkers will also get a chance to vote for their favorite storefront window in the annual Christmas Window Decorating Contest. Ballots will be available at participating businesses.
There also will be multiple chances to catch sight of Santa. Not only will jolly old St. Nick be strolling around downtown during ArtWalk, he’ll also be available for photos at Seven Sounds Brewing Company and, later, catching a ride aboard one of the boats in the Pasquotank River Yacht Club’s annual Lighted Boat Parade on the Pasquotank River.
According to Elizabeth City Downtown Executive Director Debbie Malenfant, the Lighted Boat Parade gets underway after ArtWalk ends at 7 p.m. The boats, decked out with Christmas lights, will be visible along the entire stretch of the downtown waterfront, she said. Two traditional gathering spots for the show are Mariners’ Wharf Park and Moth Boat Park. Glow sticks will be handed out to kids before the parade starts.
More than a third of Friday’s ArtWalk venues will be on Main Street. The Virginia Dare Arcade will host the Northeastern North Carolina SPCA’s Bow Wow & Meow Holiday Cookie Sale, while Water’s Edge Boutique will host Atypical Artist Noah Carroll and Abi Senn of Honeybeen Artisan Goods, and Cooper Canyon Bath Co. will host Baked by Amanda Terry.
At Small Town Trendz, Gretchen Dibler will be displaying hand-painted artwork, MixCraft Samples will be on display, and Arianna and her special guest will be performing Christmas music. 2 Souls Wine Bar will also host live music: Tim Roy & Woody Wood will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 pm.
Arts of the Albemarle will host an opening reception for Elizabeth City State University students Vincent Cavalcante, Devin Coward, Xavier Jackson, Jasmine Lanzo, Elizabeth Perry, Anthony Schumate, Narria Ward and Michael Williams, all of whom are participating in this year’s Senior Art Show at AoA.
Harbor Centre will host a Latitude 36 pop-up shop; the Forest Park Church Band; art by Leanne Clayton of Water’s Edge Art; handmade toys by Chris Meads; Laurie Brickham’s paint pours; and the Colonial Quilt Lovers.
Inside Harbor Centre, Nicole J & Co. will host Amanda Kielar Photography while Harbor Pharmacy will host Jessica Rich of J Rich Art.
Over at Sanctuary Design Co. and Glimmer Beauty Lounge, Drew Gregory will be performing live music from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and the Albemarle Area Paint Out Pals will be holding a live painting exercise outside on the sidewalk.
At Jade Whale Co., Giant Killer LLC will be showcasing handmade wood art and signs, while InStiches will be hosting Lindsay Doughty and Kathy’s Klassy Clay at its new location at 607 E. Main Street.
Also on Main, The Kraken Coffee House will host Noah Warren and the Jazz Ambassadors from Camden County High School.
Nine venues on Poindexter Street will be participating in ArtWalk. Among them are Bijoux Vibes, which will host Alissa Fretwell of Evermore by BV; Big Boss Burritos, which will be hosting LeShawn Williams, 3-Deep Custom Lures, leather artist Liza Franco, and Only You Bracelets; and the SweetEasy, which will host Kim Robinson of Collins Clay Co.
Also on Poindexter, Studio 511 Art & Soul will host a Family Paint Night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; the Mills Downtown Bistro will host Molly Miller, who will be performing Christmas music on the sidewalk; and Kin’Folk Mobile Axe Throwing, which will host Brittany Weatherly of Brit’s Sweet Treats & Designs.
Toyama Japanese Restaurant, also on Poindexter, will host artist Will Long in Pailin’s Alley, while Ellen Minton will host a holiday street performance party in Ives Alley at 109 N. Poindexter.
Outside the former Carolina Theater on Poindexter will be Leponic Studios, which will be promoting its upcoming series “Batman: Darker Knight” with multiple costumed characters.
Four venues will be participating on Water Street. Besides hosting Santa, Seven Sounds Brewery will host Mr. Brown and his charcuterie boards. The Classy Coasties Quartet will be performing holiday music outside the Market; Cozy Carolina Boutique will be hosting Bees Southern Creations; and Divine Illumination & Holistic Healing will host painter Joanna Kapualani Wooten.
Four venues on Fearing Street will be participating. Shut Up & Listen Records will host Mystic A Crystalass and live music by Larry Pressnell from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Electric Garden will host the Muddy River Makers; Morrisette Garage will host Missy Sawyer of Shiloh Soap Company and Stacy Anderson of Bone to Pick Barkery; and Eclectic Jewelry & Design will host Dee Harper of Uniquely Creative Fiber Art.
On Colonial Avenue, Ghost Harbor Brewing Company will showcase Frarbear’s Kinda Famous Hot Sauce; Crank’s Shoe Repair will showcase the artworks of William C. Hoffman; and Pine & Porch will showcase Christmas ornaments by Laura Lee Designs.
Pailin’s Alley will play host to both The Painted Pier and Uniquely Paints as well as Bobby Soto, who will be performing live music from 8 to 11 p.m.