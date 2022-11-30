Bobby Soto

Bobby Soto will be performing live music in Pailin’s Alley during the First Friday Artwalk in downtown Elizabeth City on Friday.

 Photo courtesy ECDI

December’s First Friday ArtWalk typically is one of the year’s most popular, and this year is no exception.

Thirty-six venues are scheduled to participate in Friday’s monthly arts showcase, which gets underway in Elizabeth City’s downtown at 4 p.m. and continues through 7 p.m.