EDENTON — The first baby of 2022 in Chowan County has arrived and her name is Sarah Ann Gibbs.
Sarah Ann was born at 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 3 at Vidant Chowan Hospital. She entered the world at 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 19.5 inches long.
Sarah Ann’s parents are Cindy and Bryan Gibbs of Windsor.
Little Sarah Ann was delivered by Dr. Peter Boehling of Vidant Women’s Care-Edenton and she arrived one week early.
Cindy Gibbs was both excited and surprised to learn that her daughter was the first baby born at the hospital in 2022. She also was hopeful for the future and what 2022 may bring the family.
“The main thing is to keep her safe and healthy,” Gibbs said, referring to the upcoming year ahead.
A number of Edenton merchants provided donations to the annual “Baby of the New Year” basket that was given to the Gibbses. Items included the baby’s handprint ornament, a door hanger, baby wash, lotion, powder, a candle, gift certificates, a pizza and a hooded towel.