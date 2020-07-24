EDENTON — The Edenton-Chowan Board of Education didn’t wait long to name its new superintendent of schools.
The board named Dr. Michael Sasscer its new permanent leader on Friday, only a little more than a month after he was named interim superintendent. Sasscer was named the district’s interim schools chief last month following the departure of Superintendent Rob Jackson, who left on June 30 to head the Carteret County Schools.
Board Chairman Gene Jordan said Sasscer, who was also the district’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, was the board’s unanimous choice for superintendent.
“His modeled leadership has proven he will bring a shared vision for the future of our school system,” Jordan said in a press release. “The board is excited to embrace his leadership and looks forward to many years of him providing a high quality education for students and families.”
Sasscer said he was honored to be chosen to “serve the Edenton-Chowan Schools Board of Education, our school family and our amazing community.”
“The success of our schools has been shaped by leaders of great character and I am truly humbled to stand on their shoulders as we continue to care for the growth of our children,” he said. “Serving together with our school leaders and outstanding faculty to provide an exceptional educational experience for every single child is a gift I cherish.”
Prior to joining Edenton-Chowan Schools, Sasscer served as principal at Manteo Middle School in Dare County. Before that, he worked as principal at Jarvisburg Elementary School after serving as an assistant principal at Currituck County High School. He also served as an assistant principal at Marvin B. Smith Elementary School in the Alamance-Burlington Schools.
Before becoming a school administrator, Sasscer taught high school math for 10 years. Sasscer is a former North Carolina Teaching Fellow, a former North Carolina Principal Fellow and is a National Board Certified Teacher. He has also served as a varsity and JV baseball coach.
Sasscer earned his doctorate in education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also holds a master’s degree in school administration and a master of arts degree in teaching, also from UNC-CH. He earned a bachelor of arts in mathematics and a bachelor of arts in psychology at UNC-CH.