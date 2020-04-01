Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management is making an urgent appeal for donations of face goggles and face shields needed by health care providers responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are in critical need of these pieces of personal protective equipment for our health care workers,” Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders said in an email Wednesday.
Saunders said callers with personal protective equipment, or PPE, to donate should phone Emergency Management at 335-4444 and the agency will make arrangements to pick up the items.
She noted that a request for businesses to donate PPE was posted on Facebook on March 26. Since then, emergency management has been distributing donated equipment to health care agencies as needed.
Some of those donations apparently were from College of The Albemarle employees.
On Wednesday, COA said its employees had collected and delivered supplies of much-needed personal protective equipment to three area hospitals responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, COA employees collected 275 boxes of gloves; 1,670 masks, including 150 N-95 masks; 950 isolation gowns; and hundreds of shoe and head coverings, face shields and other protective supplies.
The supplies were then delivered over the past week to Outer Banks Hospital, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and Vidant Chowan Hospital for use by their health care personnel responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“These facilities are extremely important to our college as they have always generously supported our health sciences programs in a multitude of ways,” Robin Harris, dean of Health Sciences and Wellness Programs. “COA was eager to give back to our health care partners in their time of need and we hope for the continued protection of all their employees, many of them are COA graduates, as they lead the way during this crisis.”
With each donation, COA said its staff included an adapted version of the message the Japanese provided on the boxes of masks sent to China during the height of its COVID-19 outbreak: “We may have different rivers and waters, but we share the same sky. Stay safe!”
Among area counties, Pasquotank County was reporting five cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning, Currituck was reporting one case, Perquimans was reporting one case, and Dare County was reporting three cases.
At least one local medical provider also donated PPE to another medical provider.
Dr. Alison Boone, a local dentist, donated some masks she had in her office to Dr. Steve Manuli, an internist whose office is located across the street from her practice. She noted that dentists had been asked to voluntarily stop seeing patients except for emergencies.
Boone said she knew that Manuli needed masks and she was glad to donate what she had. She said other area dentists had also made donations and she encourages anyone who has supplies they can donate to make them available during this time when they are greatly needed.
At least one area business has also donated PPE to a hospital in New York. Edenton-based boat manufacturer Regulator Marine donated the much-needed equipment to Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City on Monday. Mount Sinai is located in East Harlem and is one of the oldest and largest teaching hospitals in the country.
Regulator Marine donated 50 N95 respirators, 2,000 protective gloves and two face shields. Regulator President Joan Maxwell said one of the company’s factory representatives in Florida called and asked if the company had extra items it could donate.
A disposable N95 respirator is a safety device that covers the nose and mouth and helps protect the wearer from breathing in some hazardous substances.
“Our safety manager, Mike Aust, and our facilities manager, David Cullipher, went through our inventories and they were able to share those number of items with Mount Sinai. Our factory rep down in Florida became aware of Mount Sinai’s need.’’
The respirators and gloves are used at Regulator during some aspects of the manufacturing process and in the cleaning the facility.
“We keep those in our inventory,” Maxwell said.
Staff Writers Reggie Ponder and Paul Nielsen contributed to this report.