Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED LATE THURSDAY THROUGH MUCH OF FRIDAY... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA, BERTIE, CAMDEN, CHOWAN, EASTERN CURRITUCK, GATES, HERTFORD, NORTHAMPTON, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS, AND WESTERN CURRITUCK. IN VIRGINIA, BRUNSWICK, CHESAPEAKE, GREENSVILLE, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, ISLE OF WIGHT, LUNENBURG, MECKLENBURG, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH, AND YORK. * FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * RAIN WILL OVERSPREAD THE AREA LATE THURSDAY MORNING AS THE MOISTURE FROM TROPICAL CYCLONE SALLY MERGES WITH A SLOW MOVING FRONTAL BOUNDARY. THE RAIN WILL BECOME HEAVY AT TIMES LATE THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT, BEFORE SLOWLY TAPERING OFF TO LIGHT RAIN FRIDAY. RAIN TOTALS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES WILL BE LIKELY WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THE RUNOFF FROM THIS MUCH RAINFALL WILL LIKELY RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. * POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE RAPID RISES OF WATER, FLOODED ROADS, AND FLOODING OF STRUCTURES IN LOW LYING AREAS NEAR STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&