Everyone who retires from a job likes to think they’re leaving the folks they worked for better prepared than when they arrived.
Christy Saunders is someone who accomplished that and then some, say area officials who worked with her the past 25 years.
Saunders retired Thursday as Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management coordinator, stepping down from the job she first took on in 1995.
Over the past quarter-century, Saunders has led preparation and relief efforts for almost 20 major declared disasters, including hurricanes, floods and tornadoes. She’s also dealt with many rain-related and snow and ice related storms and other incidents, both natural and man-made.
Saunders says helping emergency responders and the citizens of Pasquotank and Camden counties navigate those incidents is what kept her on the job.
“I enjoyed what I have been doing and I enjoyed working with all the agencies that I work with,” she said. “That type of work is very rewarding.’’
Retirement, though, came pretty easily for Saunders and her husband, Jerrell, as the couple plans to spend more time with family, and especially time with their grandchildren. Jerrell is retiring as a paramedic with Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services.
“We are retiring at the same time and it is something we had talked about,” Saunders said. “Spending time together, spending time with our family and spending time traveling were the deciding factors.”
County Commissioner Barry Overman, who retired after 30 years with the Elizabeth City Fire Department and now works as fire marshal in Perquimans County, said Saunders will be greatly missed.
Overman described Saunders as “dedicated and focused” on every aspect of her job.
“We worked together our whole careers,” Overman said. “We worked every hurricane, we did tornado drills in the schools, hurricane planning disaster planning.”
Saunders’ efforts have also not gone unnoticed over the years on the state level as she was recently presented with the North Carolina Emergency Management Director’s Award from N.C. Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry.
Sprayberry said Saunders provided “dedicated service and significant contributions” to the state and noted she was the co-founder of the regional Disaster Assistance Working Group. The group includes officials from Dare, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Gates, Hertford, Perquimans, Chowan, Bertie, Martin, Washington, Tyrrell and Hyde counties.
“(Saunders) helped bring together 13 counties under one umbrella to assist each other with training, exercises, and disasters, for which they were recognized by the State Emergency Response Commission,” Sprayberry said.
Saunders announced her retirement in April just a few weeks after the COVID pandemic hit and 2020 proved to be her most challenging year as local emergency coordinator.
Most major natural and man-made disasters don’t affect every citizen in Pasquotank and Camden but Saunders said COVID-19 impacted the lives of every resident and every business in the two counties. She described the pandemic as a “disaster.”
“It’s been a difficult time for everyone, but it has been an especially difficult time for our businesses,” Saunders said. “This has been a challenge because there is not one person that has not been affected by this in some way. With a hurricane or a tornado, unless they are affected, they don’t understand it.”
Several hurricanes hit the region over the last two decades and Saunders said the agency is still going through the difficult mitigation process from Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
“We are still trying to get people back in their homes or buy out their homes in our area,” Saunders said. “I was hoping to see all the people back in their homes or have their homes bought out before I retired. That is happening, but it is not 100 percent complete.”
Several older homeowners who saw their homes damaged during Matthew have since died. The mitigation process, which includes almost a dozen homes in the two counties, is always a lengthy one but Saunders said this particular one “has been hard on me.”
“That has been very difficult and I get very involved with them,” said Saunders, her voice breaking in emotion. “I want to see them get restored, get into a new home. They have passed away and that has been very, very difficult for me.’’
Preparing for disasters is another key component for emergency management. Saunders said the agency preps for situations ranging from an active school shooter simulation to a simulated evacuation of a nursing home to a simulated plane crash.
Saunders said it is important to keep first-responders well-trained and well prepared.
“We do work with our schools closely to do that active shooter exercise,” Saunders said. “We do a lot of exercises, different types exercises, so we can keep our emergency responders well trained because we are susceptible to a lot of different things.”
Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin said Pasquotank and Camden are well prepared for disasters and their aftermaths because of Saunders’ leadership.
“(Saunders) built that department and created programs to make sure our emergency management services are some of the best in the state,” Griffin said.
Saunders was “worried and stressed out” about who would replace her but said she is very pleased that the county selected Brian Parnell, who begins Monday.
Parnell, a Camden resident, was the Area 1 coordinator for the N.C. Division of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management for the last seven years. Area 1 includes Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management as well as the emergency management agencies in Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford and Perquimans counties.
“Brian is very knowledgeable,” Saunders said. “I think we have a good emergency management program and I didn’t want to see that just continue but to excel. I know that it will under Brian’s leadership.”