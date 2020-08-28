The Pasquotank-Camden area could potentially see severe thunderstorms bringing heavy rainfall, frequent lighting, hail and wind gusts of 50-60 mph sometime late Saturday afternoon, the area's emergency management coordinator said Friday.
Christy Saunders said the severe weather, if it arrives, will likely be between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., with the highest chance between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Saunders said a few showers may move into the area late tonight and early Saturday morning before clearing out. That weather could set the stage for "potentially strong to severe thunderstorms" in the late afternoon and early evening bringing the heavy rainfall, brief hail and powerful wind gusts, she said.
Saunders said the development of thunderstorms on Saturday depends on a few things, but particularly on how long the late-night early morning showers linger.
"If light rain and dense cloud coverage linger through the afternoon, that robs severe thunderstorms of the fuel from daytime heating," she explained.
The current forecast calls for at least a 40-50% chance of a shower Saturday afternoon, Saunders said. The chance of that thunderstorm being a strong to severe thunderstorm is currently 20-30%, she said.