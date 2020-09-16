Pasquotank-Camden will likely see flash flooding in some areas as a storm dropping up to 5 inches of rainfall arrives Thursday afternoon and continues through Friday evening, local Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders said.
A flash flood watch has already been issued for areas of northeastern North Carolina, including Pasquotank and Camden counties. The watch takes effect Thursday at 4 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m. on Friday.
According to Saunders, the rain will arrive Thursday afternoon as a result of moisture from Tropical Storm Sally merging with a slow moving frontal boundary. Residents should expect heavy rain Thursday night tapering off into light rain on Friday.
Between 3 and 5 inches of rainfall is likely with higher amounts expected near the North Carolina-Virginia border, Saunders said. Runoff from that amount of rainfall will likely result in localized flash flooding, she said.