Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA, BERTIE, CAMDEN, CHOWAN, EASTERN CURRITUCK, GATES, HERTFORD, NORTHAMPTON, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS AND WESTERN CURRITUCK. IN VIRGINIA, BRUNSWICK, CHESAPEAKE, GREENSVILLE, HAMPTON/POQUOSON, ISLE OF WIGHT, LUNENBURG, MECKLENBURG, NEWPORT NEWS, NORFOLK/PORTSMOUTH, SOUTHAMPTON, SUFFOLK, SURRY, SUSSEX, VIRGINIA BEACH AND YORK. * FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * RAIN WILL OVERSPREAD THE AREA THURSDAY MORNING AS THE MOISTURE FROM THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL CYCLONE SALLY MERGE WITH A SLOW MOVING FRONTAL BOUNDARY. THE RAIN WILL BECOME HEAVY AT TIMES THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT, BEFORE SLOWLY TAPERING OFF TO LIGHT RAIN FRIDAY. RAIN TOTALS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES WILL BE LIKELY WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. THE RUNOFF FROM THIS MUCH RAINFALL WILL LIKELY RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING.