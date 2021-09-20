Angel Marie Sawyer was sentenced on Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury convicted her of first-degree murder in the Aug. 2, 2018 slaying death of her husband.
Judge Wayland Sermons sentenced Sawyer to the life sentence following a four-day trial in Pasquotank Superior Court. Sawyer stood accused of both first-degree murder and conspiring with co-defendant Isaac D. Melcher to murder her husband, Milton H. Sawyer Jr., at their home.
Jurors deliberated less than an hour before delivering guilty verdicts on both charges. Sermons then sentenced Sawyer to life in prison for the 1st degree murder charge and a maximum of 201 months in prison for the conspiracy to commit murder charge. Sermons ordered both sentences to run concurrently.
Sawyer and Melcher were each arrested on Aug. 21, 2018 and charged with 1st degree murder. Melcher, who testified against Sawyer, is in custody at the Dare County Detention Center and is awaiting trial. Sawyer declined to testify on her behalf.
According to the investigation, Angel Sawyer and Melcher had been involved in an affair that originated after Sawyer began seeing Melcher as his patient. Melcher had been working as a physical therapist when the two met. Through testimony in court or in interviews with investigators, the two admitted to the affair.
Milton Sawyer was found dead in the bathroom of the master bedroom of his home at 1824 Darian Drive shortly before 2 a.m., Aug. 2, 2018. At the time of his death, Milton was owner of the Treasure Hunter antiques store on N. Road Street. Investigators initially treated his death as a possible home invasion, based on information they were told by Angle Sawyer in the opening days of their investigation. It wasn’t long after that investigators began suspecting the robbery was a fabrication by the defendants.
The prosecution, led by Assistant District Attorney Kim Pellini, built its case using evidence that pointed to a conspiracy between Melcher and Angel Sawyer to kill her husband.
Sawyer’s trial got underway last Tuesday with opening arguments. It resumed Wednesday with state medical examiner Dr. Karen Kelly testifying that Milton Sawyer’s death was the result of asphyxiation caused by traumatic neck injuries. Also testifying Wednesday and Thursday was a crime scene specialist with the State Bureau of Investigation, who presented the court several photos of the Sawyers’ home and the crime scene. Also testifying were Aaron Wallio, an investigator with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, and Special Agent Steven Norman with the State Bureau of Investigation.
The state called Melcher to the witness stand late Thursday morning. Dressed in blue inmate scrubs and a white long-sleeved undershirt, Melcher detailed during three hours of testimony the events of Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 and how he killed Milton Sawyer using a technique called a “rear naked choke.”
The state rested its case following Melcher’s testimony Thursday afternoon.
The court did not convene on Friday but returned at 10 a.m. Monday to hold closing arguments, before Judge Sermons sent the jury to deliberate.
In preparing for her closing arguments, Pellini rolled out a TV to present video from one of Angel Sawyer’s interviews with Pasquotank investigators. The title page of the video presentation was “State v. Sawyer: A web of deception.”