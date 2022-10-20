Caleb Sawyer, Dateline NBC

Caleb Sawyer, the son of the late Milton Sawyer, is pictured during an interview with “Dateline NBC” correspondent Dennis Murphy for Friday’s episode of the popular TV investigative series. The show will air at 9 p.m. on NBC, which in the Spectrum cable viewing area is channel 10.

 Photo courtesy Dateline NBC

The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office’s investigation of the 2018 murder of downtown businessman Milton Sawyer is the focus of Friday night’s episode of Dateline NBC.

