Caleb Sawyer, the son of the late Milton Sawyer, is pictured during an interview with “Dateline NBC” correspondent Dennis Murphy for Friday’s episode of the popular TV investigative series. The show will air at 9 p.m. on NBC, which in the Spectrum cable viewing area is channel 10.
The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office’s investigation of the 2018 murder of downtown businessman Milton Sawyer is the focus of Friday night’s episode of Dateline NBC.
The episode of the popular TV investigative series airs at 9 p.m. on NBC, which in the Spectrum cable viewing area is channel 10.
The episode will focus on the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office’s investigation of the Aug. 2, 2018, murder of 55-year-old Milton Sawyer, the owner of the Treasure Hunter antiques store on North Road Street in Elizabeth City.
Angel Marie Sawyer, Milton Sawyer’s wife, was found guilty of 1st degree murder by a Pasquotank jury after four-day trial in September 2021. Superior Court Judge Wayland Sermons sentenced her to life in prison without parole, the state’s mandatory sentence for a 1st degree murder conviction.
According to NBC, tonight’s episode will include correspondent Dennis Murphy’s interviews with Major Aaron Wallio of the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office; Steve Norman, homicide investigator with the State Bureau of Investigation; former Assistant District Attorney Kim Pellini; youth pastor and Oregon dairy farmer Louie Kazemier; and others.
Milton Sawyer was discovered dead in the bathroom of the master bedroom of his home at 1824 Darian Drive shortly before 2 a.m., Aug. 2, 2018. Angel Sawyer and co-defendant Isaac Melcher were arrested Aug. 21, 2018, and charged with 1st degree murder.
According to the police investigation, Angel Sawyer had engaged in an affair with Melcher that started after she began seeing Melcher, a physical therapist, as a patient. Through testimony in court and in interviews with investigators, the two admitted the affair.
During Angel Sawyer’s trial, Melcher testified for the prosecution. Sawyer declined to testify in her own defense.
Melcher, 41 at the time, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder in November 2021. Judge Sermons sentenced Melcher to a minimum term of 240 months, or 20 years, and a maximum of 300 months, or 25 years, according to court documents.
According to investigators, Melcher traveled to Oregon in the days after the murder and testified to his former youth pastor, Kazemier, who alerted authorities in Elizabeth City.