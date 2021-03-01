The trial of one of two people charged in the August 2018 murder of Elizabeth City businessman Milton Henry Sawyer Jr. could begin about two months from now.
“We anticipate trying Angel Sawyer May 10,” District Attorney Andrew Womble said Monday when asked about the case.
Angel Marie Sawyer, who was Milton Sawyer’s wife, is charged with first-degree murder in his death. Also charged with first-degree murder in the case is Isaac Dustin Melcher.
Womble said Sawyer will be tried first. Melcher’s trial will not be held until after the conclusion of Sawyer’s trial.
The prosecutor also said Monday he does not plan to seek the death penalty against either defendant in the case.
Milton Sawyer was 55 years old at the time of his death. Angel Sawyer’s age was listed at that time as 45 and Melcher’s was listed as 38.
The fatal attack on Milton Sawyer occurred shortly after midnight on Aug. 2, 2018, at his home on Darian Drive in Elizabeth City. He was the owner and operator of the Treasure Hunter antiques store on North Road Street.
The attack initially was investigated as an apparent home invasion-robbery that turned deadly.
Angel Sawyer was initially considered a surviving victim in the attack, but was later charged in connection with the crime.