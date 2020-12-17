Are you so over 2020? Are you glad the year that just won’t quit has almost come to an end? If so, we’d like to hear from you. The Daily Advance is seeking reader contributions for our Forbes Plumbing and Septic “Flush 2020” page to be published in our Sunday, Jan. 3 edition. Send several sentences to goodbye2020.apgenc. com explaining why you’ll be happy to see 2020 get “flushed.” Your entry will also qualify you for a chance to win $100. The deadline for submissions is Thursday, Dec 31.
Say goodbye to 2020: Entries sought for Flush 2020
- From staff reports
-
-
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Ward to spend at least 20 years in prison
- Sheriff: Three prison workers assaulted by inmate
- Detective: 4 suspects in Hertford shooting juveniles
- Scott, Amazon founder's ex-wife, gives ECSU $15M
- EC police charge man with larceny of truck, possession of stolen goods
- 'It's not over': EC man still fighting for Trump's re-election
- EC man charged with shooting woman in leg
- Police seize 5 pounds of heroin, $31K in cash from local man
- ARHS reports 7 more virus deaths
- Patrons need to show understanding at restaurants