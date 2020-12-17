Are you so over 2020? Are you glad the year that just won’t quit has almost come to an end? If so, we’d like to hear from you. The Daily Advance is seeking reader contributions for our Forbes Plumbing and Septic “Flush 2020” page to be published in our Sunday, Jan. 3 edition. Send several sentences to goodbye2020.apgenc. com explaining why you’ll be happy to see 2020 get “flushed.” Your entry will also qualify you for a chance to win $100. The deadline for submissions is Thursday, Dec 31.

