Inflation may be affecting the prices of groceries and other expenses, but it shouldn’t prevent young girls from getting a quality prom dress.
That’s why two local women have started the “Say Yes to the Prom Dress” free dress drive.
Wanda Mathis and Susan Jones have collected hundreds of donated prom dresses, some of them still with their original store tags attached and are giving them away free to young girls of all ages.
The two women have set up shop inside the Virginia Dare Arcade, where dresses of all colors, styles and sizes can be found on display. On Wednesday, Mathis and Jones estimated they had about 375 dresses on hand, about 25 fewer than last week. The dresses are going fast, as turnout has been good, the women said.
“The other day we had nine girls and their mothers,” Mathis said.
With encouragement from Laurie Edwards, who owns the Virginia Dare Arcade, Mathis and Jones were able to display their dresses in a visible, well-known downtown location, helping make the project a success, Mathis said. She hopes to make the dress giveaway an annual event, she said.
Water’s Edge Boutique, which also is located inside the arcade, has offered its dressing rooms for girls to try on their dresses.
Many of the dresses were donated by the owner of a thrift store in Sunbury, Mathis explained, while other dresses were donated by area residents. Mathis said she and Jones inspect all donations and ones found with rips or tears in the fabric or have stains are thrown out.
Mathis said some of the dresses may never have been worn, because over the last two years area proms were canceled because of the pandemic.
Mathis and Jones say the effort has been well received. Last week, one woman who picked up a dress with her daughter expressed her gratitude, noting her husband has been out of work for seven months, Mathis said.
She and Jones have contacted high schools throughout the area, asking them to advise students about “Say Yes to the Prom Dress.” The name is a spin on the “Say Yes to the Dress” reality TV series on TLC that features brides-to-be hunting for the perfect wedding dress.
Prom season runs till the end of April, with some held in early May. The “Say Yes to the Prom Dress” dresses are available for browsing and selection at the Virginia Dare Arcade Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hours on Saturday and Sunday are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 30 is the last day the dresses will be available.
Dresses not chosen will be shown in a fashion show Mathis and Jones plan to host at the arcade Saturday, April 2, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents interested in donating a prom dress can do so by calling Mathis at 252-421-0941.