HERTFORD — The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the town of Hertford, apparently over the potential misuse of town equipment.
Angie Grube, public information director for the SBI, said the state law enforcement agency received a request from District Attorney Andrew Womble on Friday to conduct the investigation.
Neither Grube nor Womble offered comment on the specifics of the investigation.
Town Manager Pam Hurdle and Mayor Earnell Brown declined to comment about the investigation.