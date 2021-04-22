The State Bureau of Investigation said it won't be its call whether police body camera footage from Wednesday's fatal shooting of a Black man by a Pasquotank sheriff's deputy is released.
In a statement released Thursday, the SBI said that under state law, the body camera footage in Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death can only be released by court order.
The SBI directed any requests about release of the body camera footage to District Attorney Andrew Womble's office or the Pasquotank Sheriff's office.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said Wednesday he plans to work to get the body camera footage released but did not provide a timetable for when that would happen.
Womble and Wooten have not returned phone messages today seeking an update on any plans to get a court order for release of the body camera footage.
The SBI said its special agents continue to investigate Brown's shooting death "as quickly and thoroughly as possible."
"We understand the need for transparency and will release what information we can when we’re able to release it," the statement reads.