The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal shooting of a Black man by a Pasquotank County sheriff's deputy Wednesday morning.
A spokeswoman for the SBI confirmed the investigation after the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said an "officer-involved" shooting occurred in the 400 block of Perry Street around 8:30 a.m.
District Attorney Andrew Womble identified the shooting victim as Andrew Brown. Womble also said Brown was African American. He did not know Brown's age.
The press release doesn't detail what happened. SBI spokeswoman Anjanette Grube said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are part of the SBI's probe.
Family members at the scene told reporters that Brown was shot in his vehicle as he was attempting to drive away from law enforcement as they were attempting to serve the warrant.
Womble said he did not know if Brown was armed. He also didn't know if anyone else was in the vehicle with Brown.
“Not to my knowledge," he said. "I don’t know any of the facts or the events surrounding the execution of the warrant or the officer involved shooting, and I won’t until I get a report from the SBI.”
Womble noted that Pasquotank deputies were executing the warrant. Wooten said Dare sheriff's deputies were assisting his deputies during the incident.
“There were other law enforcement agencies present but I don’t know all of them," he said. "Sheriff Wooten will discuss the various agencies that were a part of the execution of that warrant.”
Wooten plans to hold a press conference to discuss the shooting incident at the Public Safety Building today at 3:30 p.m.
Wooten said deputies who were executing the search warrant were wearing body cameras.
Earlier this morning, reporters observed road blocks set up on Roanoke Avenue between the Pasquotank Health Department on Roanoke Avenue and Road Street. There is also a large law enforcement presence in the area.
According to police radio traffic and reporters, a large crowd of between 120 and 150 people gathered near the scene of the incident. The crowd decreased to about 30 as of 1:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.