The State Bureau of Investigation’s report on the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by three Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies last month could not determine which deputy fired the fatal shot.
That's according to District Attorney Andrew Womble, who announced Tuesday morning that after receiving the SBI report on Brown's shooting that the three deputies will not face criminal charges.
Womble, speaking at a press conference, determined that Brown's shooting by the deputies was justified because "Brown's actions caused the deputies to take deadly force to protect their lives and the lives of others."
Womble said Brown was shot twice as three deputies fired a total of 14 shots at his car and that the fatal shot to the back of Brown’s head was “tumbling” after possibly being “knocked off path” after hitting something inside the car.
The three deputies involved in the shooting — Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Robert Morgan and Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn — have been on leave since it happened.
The autopsy by state Medical Examiner Dr. Karen Kelly found that Brown received a second gunshot wound to his right shoulder-upper arm that was determined to be non-lethal.
“The bullet that was removed by Dr. Kelly from the back of Andrew Brown’s head fragmented,” Womble said. “When it tumbled, it hit Mr. Brown in the back of the head. It then splintered into three pieces making it impossible to determine what weapon it was actually fired from.’’
Womble said further investigation of the bullet fragments could possibly determine which deputy fired the fatal shot.
“A metallurgic study could possibly figure that out,” Womble said. “It’s not relevant to my decision and I didn’t need that information."
Kelly's conclusion that Brown was shot twice differed from the conclusions of an independent pathologist hired by attorneys for Brown's family, who told the attorneys Brown was shot five times. Womble said Brown's body contained abrasions that may have been caused by shrapnel.
The SBI recovered 14 spent shell casings at the scene and Womble said that was consistent with body camera footage showing that 14 shots were fired at Brown over a five-second span.
Of the 14 shots fired at Brown, nine came from Glock 17 handguns used by two of the deputies while five shots came from the third deputy who was using an AR-15 rifle.
Womble said that all 14 shots fired by the three deputies entered Brown’s vehicle and that one of those bullets ricocheted into a nearby house.
“There is no evidence that the number of shots fired by the deputies was excessive,” Womble said. “But even if there are an excessive number of shots fired the question is whether the perceived threat has been neutralized for the safety of the law enforcement officers present.”
The state’s autopsy also revealed that Brown had a plastic baggie containing an off-white substance in his throat.
“The substance is consistent with crystal meth and was the size of a 50-cent piece and was too large to swallow,” Womble said.
Womble speculated that officers on the scene didn’t find the baggie because Brown received only brief lifesaving efforts due to the severity of his head wound.
“Mr. Brown was clearly deceased on the scene,” Womble said. “There were life-saving efforts applied to him but because of his condition at the scene there were minimal life-saving efforts performed which is why they didn’t find it.”
Womble said he did not release video footage of those lifesaving efforts because Brown's head wound was clearly visible, an image he called "disturbing."