Pictured is a sign advertising the location of a new Schewels Home furniture and décor store that will open Friday, April 28, in the former Tractor Supply Company building at 1111 Halstead Boulevard. 

Elizabeth City residents in need of a new couch or mattress might want to wait for a chance to win a $500 shopping spree when a new furniture store opens at the end of this month.

Schewels Home furniture and décor will hold its grand opening Friday, April 28, in the former Tractor Supply Company building at 1111 Halstead Boulevard.