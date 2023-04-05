Elizabeth City residents in need of a new couch or mattress might want to wait for a chance to win a $500 shopping spree when a new furniture store opens at the end of this month.
Schewels Home furniture and décor will hold its grand opening Friday, April 28, in the former Tractor Supply Company building at 1111 Halstead Boulevard.
“We have a huge sales event planned,” said Matt Schewel, one of the owners of the 5th generation family-owned company.
During the grand opening weekend of April 28-29, the store will be giving away a $500 shopping spree every hour to lucky customers, said Schewel. Mattresses will be sold at 50% off that weekend, too.
Schewels was established in 1897 in Lynchburg, Virginia, where it is still headquartered today. In 2019, the company re-branded under the name Schewels Home.
Schewels Home owns stores throughout Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina. The Elizabeth City store will be company’s 51st store and 12th in North Carolina. Other North Carolina locations include Ahoskie, Williamston, Henderson and Roanoke Rapids.
“Elizabeth City was kind of a natural next step,” Schewel said.
Schewel said the family business is known for its affordability in providing “furniture for the common family.”
La-Z-Boy, Franklin, Corinthian and Ashley are just a few of the name brands shoppers will find at Schewels, according to the store website, schewelshome.com.
“We feel like people in Elizabeth City are excited to have us,” Schewel said.
One aspect that makes Schewels Home stand out from other furniture stores is it offers in-house financing, Schewel said.
“We really focus a lot on our financing in-house,” he said.
By providing customers with an in-house borrowing option, the store has more flexibility with assisting customers who have credit scores lower than what a bank might require, Schewel said.
The Elizabeth City store will feature 16,000 square feet of showroom and shopping space.
“We’ll get a good selection of furniture in there,” Schewel said.
Another 4,000 square feet will be used as a warehouse. The Elizabeth City store will employ a staff of about seven.