The application deadline is quickly approaching for a host of college scholarship opportunities offered by area groups like the Elizabeth City Foundation and the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association.
The EC Foundation is accepting applications for four different scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year. They include:
• The Bess Tillett/P. P. Gregory Scholarship. It's awarded to Camden County residents who attend the college or university of their choice. Multiple scholarships are awarded; award amounts vary.
• The Ray S. Jones Scholarship. The $5,000 scholarship is awarded to one Camden or Pasquotank resident attending either North Carolina State University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill or Wake Forest University.
• The William K. Wassink Medical Scholarship. The $5,000 scholarship is available to any Camden or Pasquotank resident majoring in a medical field at the college or university of their choice.
• The Phil and Isabelle Sawyer Scholarship. The $20,000 scholarship is available for a Pasquotank resident attending Wake Forest University.
EC Foundation scholarship applications are available online at www. elizabethcityfoundation.org and are due March 1. Award winners will be announced in May.
The NCCEAPA is offering a $750 scholarship to any North Carolina resident pursuing either an associate or bachelor's degree in business administration or a business-related field of study.
Applicants must be enrolled to attend classes at a college in 2022-23. District finalists for the award will receive a $250 scholarship offered by the NCCEAPA-Northeast District and have the opportunity to compete against other district finalists for the $750 scholarship.
The scholarship is awarded annually in honor of Edith Herter and Frances O’Neal, who formed the NCCEAPA in 1973.
Applicants can obtain an application packet from the financial aid office at their local community college. The deadline to apply is March 22.
Additional information is available at the N.C. Cooperative Extension offices in Pasquotank and Currituck counties. Call 252-338-3954 in Pasquotank. In Currituck, visit currituck.ces.ncsu.edu or call Sherry Lynn at 252-232-2261 or email sherry_Lynn@ncsu.edu.
The Albemarle Plantation Women’s Club's scholarship opportunity is open to all female students graduating from a public, private or homeschool in Perquimans County. It’s also available to a former APWC scholarship recipient whose family still lives in Perquimans. Scholarships will be awarded based on character, scholastic ability, leadership and need.
Applications are available at the Perquimans County High School guidance office, Perquimans Chamber of Commerce, the Perquimans Public Library or by emailing pcal321@protonmail.com. Completed applications are due back to the APWC Scholarship Committee 108 Reddes River Court, Hertford, NC 27944 by March 25.
The Pi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma is offering a $500 scholarship that's open to a female junior/senior college student majoring in education who lives in either Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans, or Tyrrell counties.
Applicants must have been accepted into their school's teacher education program. Applications are available by calling Claudia C. Twiford at 252-339-2827 or by emailing her at twiford.claudia@gmail.com Applications must be returned by March 7 to Twiford at 142 A Golf Club Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.