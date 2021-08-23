Elizabeth City-Pasquotank students opened the new school year with in-person classes on Monday, something the district wasn’t able to do last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheep-Harney Elementary Principal Katina Jones-Waples could not be more thrilled.
“I’m ecstatic. I am so delighted,” Jones-Waples said, referring to welcoming students back to school for the start of a new year.
Jones-Waples was speaking after spending an hour directing traffic in and out of the Sheep-Harney parking lot and assisting students and parents.
“This is what you pray for, wish for,” she said. “To see it come to fruition is amazing.”
Monday marked the first day of school across the region and a return to in-person learning for students. Last year, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools began the new year with students attending classes online only. Later in the fall, the district amended its policy to allow up to 50% of the student body to attend classes in person. Students who did not attend class in person continued to complete their schoolwork online.
The district is also allowing a number of students with a valid medical reason — either they or a member of their household has a health condition putting them at risk of severe illness if they contract COVID — to attend school virtually. A district spokeswoman said 150 students had applied for the virtual option as of Friday. An update on how many students were approved for the option was not available on Monday.
Enrollment at Sheep-Harney on Monday was around 400 students in grades kindergarten through 5, Jones-Waples said. Total school enrollment will increase next Monday when the school welcomes another 180 prekindergarten students.
Interim Superintendent Eddie Ingram told the ECPPS Board of Education Monday evening that about 3,000 elementary and middle students are starting the school year. He said enrollment numbers from the district’s high schools weren’t available Monday because of “glitches.”
The ECPPS Board of Education voted earlier this month to make the wearing of masks mandatory for students and staff while inside school facilities. Gates County Schools also elected to make masks mandatory, according to a letter posted to the school district’s website and dated July 27. School officials in Camden, Chowan, Currituck and Perquimans elected to make masks optional for students and staff.
The threat of COVID remains an issue for all schools districts. ECPPS said on its website Monday that two school staff members — one at Elizabeth City Middle School, the other at Pasquotank County High School — had tested positive for COVID. The staff member at ECMS was last on campus on Thursday, while the PCHS staffer was last on campus Aug. 12, the district said.
At Sheep-Harney, students arrived sporting bookbags and masks. Before entering the school building, students had their temperature taken to ensure they did not have a fever, one of the leading symptoms of COVID-19.
Jones-Waples said the Sheep-Harney community has been supportive of the district’s mandatory mask policy. She said leading up to the school year she maintained consistent communication with students’ parents about safety measures the school was taking.
“They really just respect that, knowing the why and the how,” the principal said. She also planned to spend Monday visiting all Sheep-Harney’s classrooms to speak with children about the importance of following the school’s safety protocols. Then she would follow up Monday night with parents, she said.
Students new to Sheep-Harney weren’t the only new people when the school opened Monday. Jones-Waples said that because for the first time in the eight years she has been principal the school finally has a full-time assistant principal, former Perquimans County Schools teacher Dani White.
Pasquotank County High School also has a new assistant principal this year. Scott Corrente joins the staff at Pasquotank High from the Gates County Schools, where he worked in administration at Central Elementary School in Gatesville.
Corrente has 23 years of experience in public education, including 15 years in school administration.
“So far, so good,” he said, of his first day at a new school.
He had been wanting to return to the high school environment.
“My main goal was to get back in a high school and they had an opening,” he said, referring to Pasquotank High’s assistant principal vacancy.
According to Corrente, student enrollment at the high school on Monday was just under 660 students. Corrente said new this year is the hiring of a teacher to teach Pasquotank’s new health sciences program. Students who complete the curriculum can earn credits toward a nursing degree and earn their certified nursing assistant pin upon graduating, he said.
Outside the school’s front entrance, Principal Juvanda Crutch greeted students as they unloaded from their vehicles and assisted them in finding their homeroom assignments.
Inside the lobby, students had to clean their hands with sanitizer and have their temperature taken before heading to class.
There appeared to be several traffic backups around the city Monday afternoon as parents waited in long lines to pick up students at the end of the school day. A police spokesman said the department planned to respond to questions from The Daily Advance about the backups but had not as of Monday evening.