Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials have approved a slate of personnel actions ahead of the start of the new school year.
The ECPPS Board of Education again took the personnel action in an open session without fully explaining what the action was.
The board approved the list of personnel actions during a special meeting Monday night. Those actions included the hiring of new teachers and staff, personnel reassignments within the district, employee contract discussions and resignations.
Board members’ favorable vote of 4-0 — Rodney Walton and Pam Pureza were not present — followed a lengthy closed session in which the board discussed the personnel actions.
The special meeting opened at 4 p.m. with a motion to go into closed session, “for the purpose of considering one or more confidential student matters as allowed by N.C. Statute 143-318.11(a)(1) and for the purpose of considering personnel actions that involve employees of this board as allowed by N.C. Statute 143-318.11(a)(6).”
State open meeting laws allow school boards to meet in closed, or non-public sessions, for discussion of personnel and student matters. The law also requires school boards to reconvene in open session and vote publicly on the items and issues considered during closed session.
School district spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer said Tuesday that the board approved a list of personnel actions during Monday’s meeting. Sawyer was responding to questions that the board had been unclear, to the detriment of members of the public watching the meeting online, as to what it had approved.
When the board reconvened in open session shortly before 7:30 p.m., Chairwoman Sharon Warden called for a motion.
“I would like to ask for a motion from the floor for approving the items that were discussed in closed session involving personnel,” Warden said.
Warden’s motion did not specify beyond the word “personnel” what the board members had discussed and approved.
Tuesday evening, Sawyer provided a copy of the list of personnel actions the board had discussed and approved in open session. Because the list includes nearly 40 names of personnel, the board did not read aloud the names of each person affected.
John Leidy, the attorney for the school district, said Tuesday the school board has been busy hearing several student and personnel issues, to include student-transfer requests and terms of employee contracts, all of which require discussion in closed session.
When several personnel are involved, the board considers those actions as presented on one list, he said. That as opposed to reading aloud in open session the names of just one or two employees the board acted on, such as approving to hire a new principal or superintendent.
The school board, however, did not say in its motion in open session that it was voting to approve a list of personnel decisions. It said only that members were voting to approve “items that were discussed in closed session involving personnel.”
Several months ago, Amanda Martin, an attorney for the N.C. Press Association, told The Daily Advance her position is that the state’s Open Meetings law prohibits “acting by reference,” and does not make any exceptions for personnel matters.
“The Open Meetings law is crystal clear that a public body may not ‘vote by reference.’ Any vote taken in open session must be clear and plain about what is being voted on,” she said.
Warden said at the time the school board had been been advised by Leidy that it’s legal and appropriate to vote on personnel matters in a way that maintains the confidentiality of those personnel matters.