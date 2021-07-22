Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The North Carolina Division of Air Quality has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert across northeast North Carolina...for Fine Particulates...until midnight EDT tonight. Air quality is expected to reach code orange...which is unhealthy for sensitive groups...and means individuals with respiratory and/or heart ailments...older adults...and children should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For additional information...please visit the North Carolina Division of Air Quality Web Site at http://daq.state.nc.us