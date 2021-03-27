CAMDEN — The Camden County High School will feature classrooms situated along wide corridors that can double as instructional spaces and will be around 122,000 square feet, school officials have decided.
At a special meeting Wednesday night the Camden Board of Education chose the floor plan known as "option 2" for the new school.
The proposed school's 122,660 square feet is a bit more than the 121,550 square feet the school board, contractor and architect had budgeted for the project.
The additional 1,110 square feet is estimated to add about $275,000 to the cost of the school, but school officials and the contractor insisted the project will not go over budget. They said the school's construction will be managed to bring each stage of the project within budget.
"We're going to have to get that rectified at design development and we're going to have to get back to our budget," Rick Ott of M.B. Kahn Construction said Wednesday in reference to apparent cost overages right now.
The building is being designed by Ashley Dennis of Moseley Architects.
The anticipated timeline for the project calls for breaking ground in May; site development from July to January; construction starting in November and continuing through September 2023, followed by move-in that same month.
The Camden school board plans to build the new high school on a county-owned site off N.C. Highway 343 using $33 million in bond proceeds and $12.3 million in state needs-based facilities grant funds. Voters approved the $33 million bond referendum in November.
The original concept of multiple learning centers or “learning pods” built around a core area was altered somewhat based on input from teachers and staff.
But wide corridors that can double as instructional space and are especially suited to project-based learning remain a key part of the design.
Ott has told the board it's important to have a design that works well for project-based learning. He said such a design will be “a tremendous asset to educators.”