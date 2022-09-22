The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education is taking steps to ensure anyone interested in applying for one of the board’s four appointments to the College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees understands what COA trustees are expected to do.

Elizabeth City-Pasquo-tank Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Warden said the board previously has heard from community members interested in being appointed to the COA board who also wanted to know more about what the job requires.