...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education is taking steps to ensure anyone interested in applying for one of the board’s four appointments to the College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees understands what COA trustees are expected to do.
Elizabeth City-Pasquo-tank Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Warden said the board previously has heard from community members interested in being appointed to the COA board who also wanted to know more about what the job requires.
Warden noted that COA trustees’ responsibilities are spelled out in the community college’s bylaws manual. The revision to the policy the school board’s committee approved earlier this week cites that manual and includes a link to it. It also encourages potential nominees to review the manual “before submitting a letter of interest” for a COA trustee position to the school board.
The purpose for including the information from COA about trustee responsibilities is to ensure all applicants have all the information they need when applying.
“We wanted to be helpful for (trustee candidates) and thought this would help them and also be helpful for the community,” Warden said.
The COA bylaws manual lists 22 expectations of trustees. They include:
• knowing the college’s mission, purpose, goals, objectives, policies, programs, services, strengths, and needs;
• attending all regular and special board meetings as well as all regular and special board committee meetings unless the absence is unavoidable;
• serving in board leadership positions and on board committees;
• reading and reviewing the college’s financial statements and reports and faithfully upholding the board’s fiduciary responsibilities; and
• avoiding judgments based on information received from individuals employed, served by, or associated with the college that come to the trustee by means other than through the established processes of the board, and directing individuals with grievances to follow the college’s established policies and procedures for redress.
The revision to the policy also gives COA an opportunity to weigh in on trustee reappointments. The policy currently states:
“When the term of an incumbent trustee appointed by the board is about to expire, the board has the option to reappoint such trustee to a successive term upon the written request of the President and Board of Trustees of COA. The board may make such reappointment without advertising the vacancy or otherwise considering any other candidate(s).”
Added to that in the revision is this statement: “Trustees who serve two successive full terms will be eligible for re-appointment if such trustee is interested in continuing his/her appointment and in turn has been requested to serve by the President and Board of Trustees of COA.”
Warden said school board members felt COA should ultimately have a say in whether trustees were appointed to more than two terms.
“We felt like that choice should not be up to us,” Warden said. “We felt it should be COA’s decision.”
Under state law, appointees to the COA Board of Trustees: cannot be a member or employee of the board; must be a resident of Pasquotank County or a county contiguous to Pasquotank; cannot have been employed full time by COA within five years prior to their appointment; and cannot be the spouse or child of a person currently employed full time by COA.
In May of this year, the school board indicated its plan to draft written expectations for its appointees to the COA trustee board. Since then the board has decided to use the COA trustee board’s bylaws for that purpose.
In May of this year the school board appointed Andrea Williams to the COA Board of Trustees. Board members cited her educational accomplishments and her professional service at both COA and ECPPS as strong reasons for supporting her appointment.
In May 2021 the board appointed as a COA trustee Denauvo Robinson, who had previously served as chairman of the local board of education.
Robinson was an influential voice in the decision by the board several years ago to solicit applications from members of the public interested in being appointed to the COA Board of Trustees.