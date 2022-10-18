CAMDEN — Candidates seeking three seats on the Camden County Board of Education agree on many issues but have different takes on specific plans for building a new high school and some aspects of curriculum development.
Incumbent board members Chris Purcell and Jason Banks, first-time candidate Magen Brinson O’Neal, and Eleanora Doane-Butts, who is making her second bid for a seat on the nonpartisan school board, are vying for three seats on the board in the Nov. 8 general election. Voters begin going to the polls on Thursday for early voting.
All four candidates were asked questions on topics that included construction of the new high school, student achievement, the school district’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and controversial topics related to curriculum. All but O’Neal responded to the questions.
TDA: Are you comfortable with the size and scope (student capacity, etc.) of the current plan for the new high school? What, if anything, would you like to see done differently in designing and building the school?
Purcell: “I am not comfortable with the current design simply because it was the most we could afford when it was originally designed. Our board has been very clear that if we received more grant money the first thing we would do is add additional instructional space. We have already begun those discussions.
“I would like to see all of the options that were removed (i.e. additional classes, auxiliary gym, auditorium, practice field, etc.) brought back but that is not fiscally responsible. Just because we can borrow up to $33 million does not mean we should if we can have a great school for less.
“I am committed to ensuring that the school can serve the instructional needs of our students for many decades to come while limiting the amount of money the taxpayers must repay. What exactly that looks like will depend on final cost estimates and layout but the first priority must always be instructional spaces and needs.”
Banks: “I am not. We reduced the size and scope (of the school) in order to fit the budget prior to the additional grant funds. That would have essentially housed our current ADM (average daily membership) of the high school and early college without room for growth. The additional six classrooms presented at the last board meeting would provide capacity for 130 more students. I hope we are able to do that. Extra CTE (career and technical education) space would also be very nice for programming as well as capacity. My top goal is to provide our community as much value as possible with the lowest tax impact.”
Doane-Butts: “I am comfortable with the size and scope of the current plan for the new high school. I have familiarized myself with the new high school project and I especially like the classrooms of all students being near the front of the school.”
TDA: How well do you think Camden County Schools handled issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic?
Banks: “I think we did very well considering how the state’s mandates crippled LEAs (local education agencies) in the decision process of doing what is best for our kids on a local level. I absolutely believe (the) learning loss suffered was nearly universal, but impacted the most disenfranchised proportionally more. Letter grades across the state probably reflect the lagging effects and that includes ours.”
Doane-Butts: “I think Camden County Schools handled issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic very well. Lives were lost in our community but our administrators, teachers and staff kept the children safe and our students continued to learn.”
Purcell: “I feel we did as well as we could with the state restrictions that were imposed on us. I feel we handled it much better than a lot of districts across the state. The current board was quick to bring back in person learning (albeit with state-mandated restrictions on capacity) as soon as we could. We also made the decision to implement a hybrid ‘mask policy’ and quarantine guidance that allowed us to be in compliance with the state requirements but also get all of our students back in the classroom as soon as possible.
“There is no substitute for in-person instruction and unfortunately our children had to bear the brunt of political gamesmanship in both Raleigh and (Washington,) D.C. The results are now coming to light as test scores and performance have markedly declined in almost every LEA (local education agency) in the country.
“Although masking was not popular the fact that it allowed our kids to get back into a classroom for any amount of time also lends itself to the results from your earlier question about school performance and growth. While not every result was where we would have liked it to be I shudder to think what would have happened had we gone the route of other districts and kept our children on remote learning any longer than we did.”
TDA: Camden County Schools had some of the best performance in the area on last year’s state testing and school letter grades, with Camden Early College receiving a grade of A and Grandy Primary receiving a B. What can be done to improve achievement even more?
Banks: “I am thankful for the administration, teachers and staff we have in place that have helped to achieve this as a district. I have full faith they will continue to work hand in hand with our families to continue doing what is best for our kids. Grandy Primary was only 3 points away from being an A school, and has been recognized as the top performing primary school in the state. I am extremely proud of everyone.”
Doane-Butts: “To improve achievement even more we must continue to let our teachers know that we appreciate all of their hard work. Once teachers fully understand what is being asked of them they will complete the task. Congratulations again to the students and teachers of Grandy Primary School and Camden Early College.”
Purcell: “Before we look to improve, we need to look back at how we accomplished these great results. First and foremost, I thank and credit the staff and faculty at both Grandy Primary School and Camden Early College High School. We have some of the best educators and support staff across the state in all our schools and this is another example of that.
“Secondly, (I credit) our community and parents. I have never seen more involvement from a town or parents like we have here in Camden County. When students get support from all levels; in school, in the home; and from the community; that goes a long way to helping achieve success. We can replicate that in other schools by continuing to provide resources to our teachers.
“I am a firm believer in giving your people the tools they need to do the job then getting out of their way and letting them do the job. Our teachers are creative and innovative in the way they deliver material. We are continuing to make progress and gains in technology which will enhance the learning experience for students allowing them to perform better and reach these same results district wide.
TDA: Do you support the current initiatives related to social and emotional learning? What, if anything would you do differently? In Pasquotank County, candidates were asked at a public forum about “Critical Race Theory” and “gender indoctrination.” Are either of these topics part of instruction in Camden Schools? How do you believe issues such as race and gender should be addressed?
Doane-Butts: ”Social and emotional skills are very important for youth development. We must strive as educators to instill in students a caring school community. I agree with the work of the North Carolina Social and Emotional Learning Implementation Team. In reference to race and gender all students are important and must be given the best education possible.”
Banks: “I do not support SEL (social and emotional learning) as it pertains to the tenants of the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL). SEL programs that promote gender indoctrination and elements of critical race theory have no place in Camden County Schools, in my opinion.
“In regards to race, I believe Martin Luther King Jr. said it best when he dreamt his children would ‘one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.’ Any theory that states there are prejudgments of a person based on the color of one’s skin, regardless what color that is, would be heading in the wrong direction.
“If we instill in our children to love one another and that you can love others without accepting all of their choices, our world would be a much better place.
“As far as ‘gender indoctrination’ goes, discussions of sex and sexuality belong between a child and their parents or guardians. If a child needs additional counsel, the parents or guardians should legally consent to such with a licensed professional.
“Public education would be better served to focus on core principles of academics. The only indoctrination we should be doing in Camden is teaching our kids to work hard to achieve their dreams and be successful.”
Purcell: “Social and emotional support has always been a part of schools, but not in the form of the current ‘initiatives’ referenced here. Teachers and counselors have always played a part in the SEL health of children. They teach them how to follow directions, problem solve, work together in group settings, have respect for teammates they are working with as well as noticing if something is off with a child (maybe home problems or bullying) and talking to them about it. I fully support those kinds of things in our schools.
“The current SEL ‘initiatives’ include five competencies that cover among other things, concepts about personal biases and distributive justice. I do not support that curriculum in our school system. Any course that teaches one group of persons is inherently superior or inferior, or inherently good or evil, does not have a place in the pre-secondary educational setting.
“Those concepts are theories which, if they are to be taught, are best left for our higher learning institutions to delve into. The university level is where students are expected to get into theoretical and conceptual deep thinking and discussion.
“Elementary, middle, and high school should lay the groundwork based on historical facts for our students to be intelligent, well versed, and confident enough to participate in those discussions when they go to college. Critical race theory is not taught in Camden County schools and no kind of indoctrination (gender or otherwise) is, nor should be, taught either.”