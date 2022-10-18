Doane-Butts

CAMDEN — Candidates seeking three seats on the Camden County Board of Education agree on many issues but have different takes on specific plans for building a new high school and some aspects of curriculum development.

Incumbent board members Chris Purcell and Jason Banks, first-time candidate Magen Brinson O’Neal, and Eleanora Doane-Butts, who is making her second bid for a seat on the nonpartisan school board, are vying for three seats on the board in the Nov. 8 general election. Voters begin going to the polls on Thursday for early voting.