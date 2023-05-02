CAMDEN — Camden County Schools officials have approved a plan to move third-graders from Grandy Primary School to Camden Intermediate School.
The Camden County Board of Education voted unanimously to accept the plan at its regular meeting last week.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River. * WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
CAMDEN — Camden County Schools officials have approved a plan to move third-graders from Grandy Primary School to Camden Intermediate School.
The Camden County Board of Education voted unanimously to accept the plan at its regular meeting last week.
Grandy Primary Principal Opie Stinson told the board that Grandy has maxed out the capacity at its current building.
On the other hand, Camden Intermediate will have room for more students now that the sixth-grade is moving to Camden Middle School.
Stinson and Camden Intermediate Principal Lisa Byrum said advantages of the move include improved safety for students, given that all students will be inside one building instead of some being in mobile classrooms. They also said all state testing will be conducted in one building.
"The goal is to unify the schools," Byrum said.
Both Byrum and Stinson acknowledged, however, that change is difficult and not all parents are enthusiastic about Grandy's third-grade classes moving to Camden Intermediate School.
Also at last week's meeting, Camden Middle Principal Mike Reaves updated the board on the progress of moving sixth-grade students from Camden Intermediate to the middle school next year.
Camden Middle has already held informational sessions for students and parents, Reaves said.
The school has gotten great support from central office staff for the move, he said.
"It's a good working relationship right now," Reaves said.
Personnel and course offerings for the sixth-grade are being worked out, and are mostly completed, he said. Staff are also working on bus routes for next school year and additional student desks and tables have been ordered, he said.
The school already has enough Chromebooks to accommodate the addition of sixth-grade students, Reaves said.
Another big change for the school next year is that the career lab is being expanded significantly.
The Camden Board of Education also voted unanimously to adopt a resolution in opposition to House Bill 219. The proposed state legislation would increase the amount of funding that has to be channeled from local school districts to charter schools that serve students who live within the district.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.