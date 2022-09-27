A candidate in this fall’s school board race was escorted by a sheriff’s deputy from the podium at Monday’s Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education meeting after he failed to comply with a three-minute time limit set for public comment.
The Pasquotank sheriff’s deputy responded after Tony Sawyer refused to stop talking once ECPPS Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Warden informed him that his three minutes to address the board were up.
The deputy did not handcuff Sawyer or physically compel him to leave the school board meeting, but walked close behind Sawyer as he exited the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank County Elementary School where the meeting was being held.
As Sawyer began to leave he turned toward Warden and said, “the voters will tell the story.”
“She gets me so upset every time,” Sawyer then told the deputy as he was leaving, in an apparent reference to Warden.
Warden, one of two Outside City school board incumbents being challenged by Sawyer and two other candidates in November, said she was following school board policy when she informed Sawyer that his 3 minutes to address the board had ended.
“As is standard procedure according to policy, we provide an opportunity for public comment during regular board meetings; however, we do have a time limit that is clearly stated in the policy and emphasized to the person/s who wish to make a comment,” Warden said Tuesday. “This protocol was followed, and when Mr. Sawyer exceeded the allotted time for his comment and refused to leave the podium, he was escorted back to his seat where he then proceeded to leave (the meeting) by his own choice.”
Sawyer said at the beginning of his remarks Monday that he planned to speak for eight minutes because there were no other speakers signed up for the board’s public comment period. He said he didn’t think it would be a problem to use the additional time.
But Warden told him it would be a problem because the time limit set for each speaker during public comment is three minutes.
Sawyer noted that he had spoken to the school board before about his dismissal from his volunteer position with the football team at Northeastern High School. But he said he wanted to address the matter again because there is now a new superintendent and there could be new school board members soon.
He said that when he was dismissed from the volunteer post in March 2021 and was told it was because of results from a background check, he was not given a written notice of the reasons for his dismissal. It was only after months of insistence that he finally got a written notice from an attorney for the school board, he said.
Sawyer said the criminal convictions that the dismissal was based on — misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor indecent exposure — were more than 31 years old. He added that he expects the convictions to be expunged from his record soon — possibly as early as next week.
Sawyer also said he believes that the way the background search process works may be part of what is making it difficult for ECPPS to fill bus driver positions and even some teaching positions.
Sawyer, a cab driver, mentioned that he regularly transports kids to and from school. He also emphasized that he had been a volunteer with the football team at Northeastern High School for 17 years before a background search caused him to be removed from his volunteer position.
“It makes no sense,” Sawyer said.
He said no one in the room was perfect.
“If you search for dirt on somebody, you’re going to find it,” Sawyer said.
When Warden told Sawyer his allotted time had elapsed, he initially continued to speak at the podium.
“Your time is going to be up in eight weeks,” Sawyer told Warden, an apparent reference to the Nov. 8 election. Sawyer, Andrea Leigh Rosewall and Tommy Old are challenging Warden and fellow incumbent George Archuleta for their Outside City seats on the school board. Pasquotank voters will be selecting two candidates for the two seats.
Sawyer said Tuesday he believes Warden feels threatened by him because he’s challenging her re-election.
“She now realizes that she could very well lose her seat to me,” Sawyer said.
When asked about his convictions earlier this year, Sawyer said the assault conviction was based on a misunderstanding and the exposure conviction was the result of a false accusation rooted in a desire for revenge.
Sawyer said that in his early 20s he worked at a store owned and operated by his grandfather. His grandfather told him to tell several teenage boys who were loitering that they had to leave the property, Sawyer said.
They were angry that he had told them they had to leave the property, and they falsely claimed that he had exposed himself as they were leaving, he said.