Tony Sawyer

Tony Sawyer, shown in this portrait, told members of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Thursday that he plans to run for a school board seat in the election this fall. Sawyer claims he was unjustly removed as a volunteer with the Northeastern High School football team.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

A candidate in this fall’s school board race was escorted by a sheriff’s deputy from the podium at Monday’s Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education meeting after he failed to comply with a three-minute time limit set for public comment.

The Pasquotank sheriff’s deputy responded after Tony Sawyer refused to stop talking once ECPPS Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Warden informed him that his three minutes to address the board were up.