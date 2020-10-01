RALEIGH — The two candidates for state superintendent of schools faced off over the reopening of schools and the value of Opportunity Scholarships during a recent debate hosted by the N.C. Institute of Political Leadership and Spectrum News NC.
Catherine Truitt, the Republican candidate, said reopening schools is her top priority. But Jen Mangrum, her Democratic opponent, argues learning must take a back seat to teacher safety.
Truitt also supports Opportunity Scholarships, the program that provides low-income students up to $4,200 per year to help pay tuition at the private school of their choice. About 12,285 students received the scholarship in 2019.
Mangrum calls the program a threat to public schools and a drain on funding.
Whoever wins in November will have the authority to manage the state’s $10 billion education budget, hundreds of contracts, and oversight of senior staffing decisions.
Both candidates agreed during the Sept. 24 debate that virtual schooling has left some students behind. But Truitt says children have paid the price for Gov. Roy Cooper’s shutdowns. She criticized the governor for worsening inequities in education and for imposing a “one-size-fits-all” statewide approach.
“Absolutely they’re falling behind,” Truitt said of students. “We are upholding one form of safety over another when we deny students the ability to return to school. As far as metrics go, what I’d say is that initially this all became about flattening the curve, and then it became ‘let’s have zero cases.’ The goalpost keeps moving.”
Mangrum argues health is more important. She described classrooms as “unsafe,” saying she’ll follow the metrics to either reopen or shut schools in the event of a second COVID-19 wave.
She praised Cooper while slamming Mark Johnson, the current Republican state superintendent, for being “MIA.”
“The state law that describes a teacher’s job description puts welfare as No. 1. Academics are No. 4,” Mangrum said. “Academics are important, but the first thing is their health and safety and that of their grandparents. Yes, some have fallen behind. We’re going to have to accelerate next year.”
Both candidates supported wearing masks at school. Truitt distanced herself from Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Forest, who has criticized face coverings.
Mangrum said she opposes the state’s Opportunity Scholarships, calling the voucher program the worst in the country. She blamed the program and inadequate public school funding for failing schools.
“Not only is it the worst one,” Mangrum said of Opportunity Scholarships, “(but) our students are getting curriculum that says man and dinosaur walked together, that slavery isn’t that bad. They have no accountability, no transparency, yet they’re (private schools) taking dollars away from our kids.”
Truitt called the description “disingenuous.”
“The Opportunity Scholarship program is an opportunity for some families who’re low income to escape from neighborhood … schools that have been failing for generations,” Truitt said. “I don’t understand how someone can claim that we’re dismantling public education when we’re providing more funding than ever.”
Both candidates support higher education spending and teacher raises. But while Mangrum argued for more state funding for education, Truitt emphasized more local flexibility.
“We’re at a crossroads in education right now that has been accelerated by COVID,” Truitt said. “COVID has shed light on many things that were already wrong with our system. … We cannot continue to do the same thing over and over and expect different results.”
The Truitt-Mangrum debate was the second of this election’s Hometown Debate series, and was held at Meredith College in Raleigh. On Oct. 4, a labor commissioner debate will feature Democrat Jessica Holmes and Republican state Rep. Josh Dobson. The final debate is scheduled Oct. 11, with incumbent state Treasurer Dale Folwell, a Republican, facing his Democratic opponent Ronnie Chatterji.
None will have studio audiences, because of COVID-19 concerns.
Portions of all the debates are being aired the Sunday after they take place on the Spectrum News program “In Focus With Loretta Boniti.”