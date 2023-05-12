Nate Denny

Nate Denny, the deputy secretary for the Division of Broadband and Digital Equity of the N.C. Department of Information Technology, speaks at a seminar on Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to provide affordable high-speed internet access to all residents throughout the state, at Elizabeth City State University, Thursday.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

State officials visited Elizabeth City State University on Thursday to discuss efforts underway to ensure residents everywhere have equal access to affordable high-speed internet.

About 25 representatives from area counties and school districts attended a two-hour workshop hosted by the N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Division of Broadband and Digital Equity on the ECSU campus. The workshop was one of several NCDIT plans to hold during its “Closing the Digital Divide from Mountains to Coast Listening Tour.”