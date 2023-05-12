Nate Denny, the deputy secretary for the Division of Broadband and Digital Equity of the N.C. Department of Information Technology, speaks at a seminar on Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to provide affordable high-speed internet access to all residents throughout the state, at Elizabeth City State University, Thursday.
State officials visited Elizabeth City State University on Thursday to discuss efforts underway to ensure residents everywhere have equal access to affordable high-speed internet.
About 25 representatives from area counties and school districts attended a two-hour workshop hosted by the N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Division of Broadband and Digital Equity on the ECSU campus. The workshop was one of several NCDIT plans to hold during its “Closing the Digital Divide from Mountains to Coast Listening Tour.”
Representing the state were the division’s deputy secretary Nate Denny, policy director Emily Gangi, and digital equity manager Maggie Woods. The three spoke on different aspects of Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to provide residents in all parts of the state access to internet with a high-speed of at least 100 megabits per second. Denny said Cooper committed to his extensive broadband access project during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Gov. Cooper said early in the pandemic, ‘We’re going to get a massive infusion of federal funding at the state level, let’s knock out this problem,’” said Denny, who is a native of Elizabeth City and a Northeastern High School graduate.
The state is using about $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan funds, plus another $30 million in state contributions to help close what it calls the “digital divide.” The money must be spent by 2026 on building internet infrastructure across the state, providing digital literacy training for residents and ensuring affordability for households, according to ncbroadband.gov. The state has identified residents, school children, the workforce and employers and health care patients, particularly those in areas deemed unserved or underserved, as those most affected by the digital divide.
Roughly 1.1 million state residents are on the “wrong side” of the internet divide, or don’t have access to high-speed internet, Denny said. According to Gangi, about 73% of North Carolina households have high-speed internet subscriptions and the state aims to increase that to 80% by 2025. Of those subscribing households, about 76% are white, while minority households, including Blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans, “lag considerably behind that,” Denny said.
Woods opened her presentation by explaining the state’s definition of digital equity.
“Digital equity is the goal,” she said. “Digital equity means that everyone has access to the opportunity that the internet has to offer.”
Woods emphasized the importance of ensuring all residents have access to the opportunities, such as educational and workforce purposes, that high-speed internet offers.
“It is necessary for our economy, our society and our democracy,” she said.
The path to digital equity leads to digital inclusion for everyone, Woods said.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon opened the session by addressing broadband expansion efforts on campus. In January, the university announced it had been awarded $2.13 million from the Connecting Minority Communities Pilot Program of the U.S. Department of Commerce. The funding was directed to ECSU’s “Strengthening Broadband Capacity to Amplify Educational Opportunities and Foster Digital Inclusion in Rural and Underserved Communities” project. The project’s goal is to ensure students and residents living near the campus have broadband access.
Dixon said the pandemic exposed areas of needed improvement in the campus’s WiFi network and connectivity.
“We had to deal with some challenges in that regard and our students had to pivot home but we had to keep instruction going,” she said. “Therefore, closing the broadband gap requires local, state and federal leaders to collaborate to identify resources, innovative delivery, recurrent funding and strong policy direction to address these modern technological challenges.”