Teachers and other staff in area school districts have generally embraced the recently available COVID-19 vaccines, education officials said last week.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer said ECPPS employees had the opportunity to get their first dose of vaccine on Jan. 14 through Albemarle Regional Health Services, the regional health department.
“We had over 300 employees express interest in receiving the vaccine,” Sawyer said. “Due to the possibility of staff receiving the vaccines during other clinics hosted by ARHS, we may not know the total number of staff vaccinated.”
Sawyer noted that getting the vaccine is optional for school employees.
Michelle Maddox, a spokeswoman for Perquimans County Schools, said ARHS had vaccinated 75 Perquimans employees, which is about a third of the staff.
“We have been told that the health department is planning to return at or near the end of the month to administer additional vaccines,” Maddox said. “We notified our employees about the opportunity to receive the vaccine and they were asked to sign up to receive it.”
She, too, noted that the decision to get vaccinated is voluntary.
“We hope that everyone will take advantage of this opportunity,” Maddox continued.
Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz said 80 percent of Currituck County Schools employees have received the first dose of vaccine.
“Staff members were provided information on the vaccines and the vaccine clinic,” Lutz said. “It is up to the individual employee to decide what is right for them.
“Some staff were unable to get the vaccine because they didn’t meet the criteria,” Lutz continued. “That means they were on quarantine, had a positive COVID test in the last 30 days, or had an alternate diagnosis and were out on sick leave.”
Ina Lane, chief student services officer for Camden County Schools, said the district has not tracked how many employees have been vaccinated.
“As requested, we sent all employee email addresses to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services,” Lane said. “Employees then received an email from NC CVMS (COVID-19 Vaccine Management System) which gave them the opportunity to register for the vaccine.”
Employees were informed of multiple opportunities to participate in the vaccine program, she said.
“As the vaccine was optional, Camden County Schools gave the information to the employees, and it then became the individual employee’s responsibility to participate or not,” Lane said. “We have not kept any records of numbers of individuals who opted to participate in the Vaccine Program as it was and remains a matter of personal choice for each employee.”