BELLS ISLAND — The four candidates running for two seats on the Currituck Board of Education made their case before more than two dozen voters at a candidates forum Wednesday evening on Bells Island.
The forum was sponsored by the community service organization the Moyock Women’s Club and was held in the outside pavilion at the Bells Island Clubhouse.
Will Crodick is seeking a second four-year term on the board and faces Kelly Williams Peters for the Fruitland seat.
Incumbent Dwan Craft is seeking a third term on the board and faces write-in candidate Mary Suman for the Moyock Township seat.
All Currituck voters, however, will have a vote in both races. Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election is already underway.
Crodick said if re-elected he will continue to push to have all the district’s schools accredited.
“I am the voice, for the kids, their parents and the teachers, that so often falls on deaf ears,” Crodick said. “I am the guy that asks the hard questions.’’
Crodick, who was first elected in 2016, said he first told voters during an unsuccessful run for the board in 2014 that he would end combination classes at the elementary level, which is where one teacher has to teach two grades at the same time, and that promise has been kept.
Crodick said at the time there would be 14 combination classes and the district needed eight additional teachers to remedy the situation.
“As a parent of a kindergartner, we got a form letter at the end of the year that stated they were going to do away with first-grade class,” Crodick said. “Half of them were going to go into a class with rising second-graders. The other half (of rising first graders) were going to remain in the kindergarten class with the rising kindergartners. I am happy to tell you that in January 2018, we hired the last teacher to end combination classes.”
Peters, a Knotts Island native and a graduate of Currituck High, has been active in the PTA at Knotts Island Elementary School for several years and said that she now wants to serve the whole district.
“I am a product of this county and I think we can do great things,” Peters said. “I am interested in getting our schools accredited and that is very important. I am definitely an advocate for working on a trade program. Knowing a trade is so important for our economy. We need to have a path for all students.”
Peters has worked in local government for 18 years and said that experience will be beneficial. Peters is a revenue officer with the city of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
“I feel I have a lot of experience I can bring to the board,” Peters said. “I have taken a lot of different classes that you have to take in local government about communication, work environment, ethics.’’
Craft, a former student and retired teacher at Moyock Elementary School, said she wants to continue to give back to the community.
“This is a way I can do that,” Craft said of running for public office. “I am very visible in the schools. I go to every school at least once a month, but I haven’t been since COVID. I attend kid’s assemblies, their ballgames, their music programs. The kids know me, the teachers know me. We have a wonderful faculty and staff.’’
Craft also supports establishing a vocational school.
“It is something we have been talking about,” Craft said. “Many of our county commissioners are on board with that. I want to see that happen because I want to see kids have a place to graduate, work and be in our community.’’
Suman, a single parent with two children at Currituck High School, first thanked the Moyock Women’s Club for an “adult scholarship” she received 14 years ago.
“I am living proof of the work that you do does matter,” Suman said. “At that time (of receiving the scholarship), I went back and took some classes in computers and AI (artificial intelligence) and I have worked in that space for the last seven or eight years. Having that skill set has allowed me to support my kids.”
Suman said Currituck has wonderful schools but the district also has a “ton” of unmet potential.
“I am interested in this position for a lot of reasons,” Suman said. “I am big on transparency, and I think we need to get some stuff out in the open. We have to ask the difficult questions on how we get to the next level. We need to talk about pushing achievement for all of our students. We need to encourage our students who are looking for the vocational path, and I don’t think we are doing a good job and we talk about it way too much.”