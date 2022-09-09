Schools across the area followed a statewide trend in reading and math test scores for grades 3-8, falling far short of a level used by state officials as a baseline for tracking improvement.
In other words, schools went backwards from 2016 to 2022, rather than improving. State officials have understandably laid most of that trend at the feet of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recent performance data for the Camden County, Edenton-Chowan, Currituck, Perquimans and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank school districts and the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies all reflect the statewide trend.
The lone exception was Grandy Primary in Camden, which saw its math performance improve from 72.4 percent of students testing proficient in 2016 to 79.6 percent doing so in the 2021-22 school year. Grandy Primary fell just slightly short of its target percentage of 80.5 proficiency in 2021-22.
In reading, Grandy’s 2016 baseline of 68.7 percent did fall to 56.8 percent, well short of the target of 74.7 percent.
In the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, three schools — Pasquotank Elementary, P.W. Moore Elementary and River Road Middle — fell below 10 percent proficiency in math for 2021-22. Those schools all performed above 10 percent proficiency in reading.
At Pasquotank Elementary, the 2016 baseline for math was 32.3 percent proficiency. The target for 2021-22 was 40.4 percent and the actual performance was 8.8%. In reading, the 2016 baseline was 30.1 percent proficiency. The target for 2021-22 was 36.1 percent and the actual performance was 15.9%.
At P.W. Moore Elementary, the 2016 baseline in math was 21.5 percent proficiency. The target for 2021-22 was 29.6% and the actual performance was 9.3%. In reading, the 2016 baseline was 31.6 percent proficiency. The target for 2021-22 was 37.6% and the actual performance was 16.6%.
At River Road Middle School, the 2016 baseline in math was 31.1 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 39.2% and the actual performance was 7.9%. In reading, the 2016 baseline was 34.1 percent proficient. The target was 40.1% and the actual performance was 16.1%.
Falling short
Statewide, the State Board of Education set a target for improvement in math for grades 3-8 from a baseline of 47.0 percent proficiency in 2016 to 55.1 percent proficiency in 2021-22.
But the actual performance fell to 32.3 percent in 2021-22 — nearly 15 percentage points below the baseline.
And a similar drop occurred in reading for grades 3-8. The target for improvement had been from 45.8 percent in 2016 to 51.8 percent in 2021-22. But the actual performance in reading in the 2021-22 school year was 29.6 percent proficiency.
In the State Board of Education’s Northeast Region, the drop in math performance was less precipitous than statewide. The region went from a baseline in 2016 of 57.7 percent proficiency down to 50.7 proficiency in 2021-22.
The drop in reading performance in the Northeast, however, was severe, with the percentage of students testing proficient in reading in grades 3-8 dropping from 54.9 in 2016 to 36.2 in 2021-22.
Edenton-Chowan Schools
In the Edenton-Chowan Schools, Chowan Middle School had a 2016 baseline in math of 28.5 percent proficiency. The target for 2021-22 was 36.6% and the actual performance was 34.7%. In reading proficiency, the 2016 baseline was 33 percent. The target for 2021-22 was 39% and the actual performance was 24.1%.
At D.F. Walker Elementary School, the 2016 baseline for math was 50.9 percent proficiency. The target for 2021-22 was 59% and the actual performance was 29.7%. In reading proficiency, the 2016 baseline was 41.9%. The target for 2021-22 was 47.9% and the actual performance was 24.8%.
Camden County Schools
At Camden Middle School, the 2016 baseline was 50.8 percent proficiency in reading. The target for 2021-22 was 56.8% and the actual performance was 30.2%. The 2016 baseline in math was 35%, the target in 2021-22 was 43.1% and the actual performance was 28.9%.
At Camden Intermediate School, the baseline in math was 54.5 percent proficiency, the target in 2021-22 was 62.6% and the actual performance was 42%. The 2016 baseline in reading was 64%. The target for 2021-22 was 70% and the actual performance was 50.7%.
Currituck County Schools
Central Elementary had a 2016 baseline of 36.7 percent proficiency in math. The target for 2021-2022 was 44.8% and the actual performance was 26.5%. The 2016 baseline in reading was 31.1 percent, with a target for 2021-22 of 37.1% and an actual performance of 26.5%.
Currituck Middle’s 2016 baseline in math was 46 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 54.1% while the actual performance was 39.9%. The 2016 baseline in reading was 46.6 percent proficient. The 2021-22 target was 52.6% and the actual performance was 30.3%.
Jarvisburg Elementary had a 2016 baseline in math of 38 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 46.1% and the actual performance was 27.7%. In reading, the 2016 baseline was 41.5 percent proficient, the target for 2021-22 was 47.5% and the actual performance was 30%.
Shawboro Elementary had a 2016 baseline of in math of 55.7 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 63.8% and the actual performance was 39.2%. The reading baseline in 2016 was 53.3 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 59.3% while the actual performance was 33.4%.
Knotts Island Elementary had a math baseline in 2016 of 56.8 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 64.9% and the actual performance was 29.4%. The baseline for reading in 2016 was 52.3 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 58.3% and the actual performance was 29.4%.
At Moyock Elementary, the baseline in math for 2016 was 63.1 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 71.2% and the actual performance was 42.2%. In reading, the 2016 baseline was 56.5 percent proficiency. The target for 2021-22 was 62.5% while the actual performance was 34.1%.
Moyock Middle had a 2016 baseline in math of 42.1 percent proficiency. The target for 2021-22 was 50.2% and the actual performance was 32%. In reading, the 2016 baseline was 47.9 percent proficiency. The target for 2021-22 was 53.9% and the actual performance was 24.9%.
W.T. Griggs Elementary had a 2016 baseline in math of 60.7 percent proficiency. The target for 2021-22 was 68.8% and the actual performance was 37.8%. The reading baseline in 2016 was 33.3 percent proficiency. The target for 2021-22 was 39.3% while the actual performance was 28.8%.
Perquimans County Schools
Hertford Grammar had a 2016 baseline in math of 61.7 percent proficiency. The target for 2021-22 was 69.8% and the actual performance was 40.2%. In reading, the 2016 baseline was 45.0 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 51% and the actual performance was 38.4%.
At Perquimans Middle the 2016 baseline in math was 39 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 47.1% and the actual performance was 30.1%. In reading, the 2016 baseline was 37.4. percent proficiency. The target for 2021-22 was 43.4% and the actual performance was 24.6%.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank
• Central Elementary’s 2016 baseline in math was 38.8 percent proficiency. It’s 2021-22 target was 46.9% and actual performance was 15.8%. The school’s 2016 baseline in reading was 37.9 percent proficiency. Its 2021-22 target was 43.9% and actual performance was 17.8%.
At Elizabeth City Middle, the 2016 baseline in math was 25.5%. The target for 2021-22 was 33.6% and the actual performance was 15.0%. In reading, the 2016 baseline was 33.4 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 39.4% and the actual performance was 15.3%.
At Northside Elementary, the 2016 baseline in math was 48.3 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 56.4% and the actual performance was 22.2%. In reading, the 2016 baseline was 38.6 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 44.6% and the actual performance was 25%.
At J.C. Sawyer Elementary, the 2016 baseline in math was 40.5 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 48.6% and the actual was 11.3. In reading, the 2016 baseline was 38.6 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 44.6% and the actual performance was 14.6%.
At Sheep-Harney Elementary, the 2016 baseline in math was 41 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 49.1% and the actual performance was 25.6%. In reading, the 2016 baseline was 35.8 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 41.8% and the actual performance was 25%.
At Weeksville Elementary the 2016 baseline in math was 62.9 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 71% and the actual performance was 36.3%. In reading, the 2016 baseline was 51.7 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 57.7% and the actual performance was 37.4%.
NEAAAT
The Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, an Elizabeth City-based charter school that serves students across the area, had a 2016 baseline in math of 37 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 45.1% and the actual performance was 23.9%. In reading, the 2016 baseline at NEAAAT was 57.4 percent proficient. The target for 2021-22 was 63.4% and the actual performance was 35.2%.