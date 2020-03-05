Elizabeth City State University has banned university-related travel to areas hit hardest by the coronavirus and imposed restrictions on faculty and students who choose to travel to those areas on their own.
Chancellor Karrie Dixon announced the new travel restrictions on Thursday in response to the continuing spread of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease Covid-19.
No cases of the coronavirus that’s infected nearly 98,000 people worldwide, including 200 in the United States, and killed more than 3,300, 12 of them in the U.S., have been reported in Elizabeth City. Only one confirmed case of the virus has been reported in North Carolina, in Wake County.
But in a memo to university staff, Dixon said it was important to be proactive.
“As confirmed cases of Covid-19 increase in the United States, our number one priority is the health and well-being of our campus community,” Dixon said. “With that in mind, I am sharing travel restrictions and guidance for faculty, staff and students.”
ECSU is prohibiting university-affiliated travel to China, South Korea, Iran and Italy, nations that federal officials have designated as level 3 countries for Covid-19. Travel to Japan, designated a level 2 country, is restricted.
“Per recently revised (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines, any faculty, staff or students returning from Level 3 and 2 countries will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days off campus effective immediately,” Dixon’s memo states.
ECSU is also restricting university-related travel to California, Florida and Washington — states where states of emergency have been declared due to outbreaks of Covid-19.
“In addition, we strongly discourage personal travel to these areas,” Dixon’s memo states. “Given the rapidly changing nature of the virus, if you choose to travel to these affected areas you may be asked to do a 14-day self-quarantine off campus upon return.”
Dixon’s memo acknowledged the decision to restrict faculty and student travel was difficult, especially given the importance of travel to teaching and learning.
“Taking that into consideration, this was not an easy decision for our leadership team; however, the restrictions will help protect and mitigate the impact to our campus community,” she said.
Other steps the university has taken include increasing the availability of hand sanitizer across campus and increasing the frequency of when commonly touched objects and surfaces — door handles, stair rails and elevator buttons — are cleaned and sanitized.
ECSU has also created a coronavirus webpage to share updates and information. The webpage can be found at www.ecsu.edu/current-students/student-affairs/health-services/coronavirus.
Neither of the city’s other two institutions of higher learning — College of The Albemarle and Mid-Atlantic Christian University — are restricting travel. However, they are taking steps in response to the continuing spread of Covid-19.
COA officials said the college is continuing to monitor reports about the virus.
“We are encouraging the COA community to continue following best health practices both on campus and at home,” said COA spokeswoman Jenna Hatfield. “In the coming days, we will be working through contingency planning for a number of scenarios.”
MACU has three professors traveling to Brazil this weekend to teach at a theological school. The instructors will be in Brazil next week and be back on campus March 16, when MACU classes resume after spring break.
The university has numerous students and faculty members who travel abroad for mission work or study, and some of those trips might be re-evaluated if conditions worsen over the next few months, MACU officials said.
MACU is following guidance issued by the CDC on preventing the spread of illnesses such as the flu or Covid-19. President John Maurice said the campus is emphasizing to students and faculty the importance of taking preventive steps like handwashing frequently and not touching their face. Shaking hands is also being discouraged, with fist bumps becoming a more common practice.
The school is also taking special care with the cleaning of doorknobs, light switches and other items that people touch regularly, Maurice said.
Students are being encouraged to stay home if they are sick, and instructors will work with students who miss tests because they were out sick, he said.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and other area K-12 school districts, meanwhile, are stressing handwashing and sanitation.
“ECPPS continues to monitor information and updates related to the coronavirus (Covid-19),” a statement sent to parents states. “We will continue our efforts within the district to prevent the spread of illnesses which include regular, routine cleaning procedures in our schools and on our buses, as well as add additional precautionary measures. Recommended prevention measures for Covid-19 are the same as influenza.”
Recommendations for students and staff include regular and thorough hand washing with soap and water, and to stay at home when experiencing a fever or symptoms of illness.
“As always, the safety of our students, staff and families are of utmost importance to ECPPS,” the district said.
The preventive measures ECPPS is taking include:
- Having cafeteria staff continuing to sanitize all kitchen and food-service equipment
- Having custodians follow established cleaning and sanitation procedures and protocols
- Having transportation staff and bus drivers clean and sanitize buses daily
- Installing sanitizing stations at the entrance to each school
- Having schools provide information about best hand-washing practices. Posters are being placed at all schools and other facilities to provide reminders of those practices.
The Perquimans County Schools also said it’s closely monitoring information about the virus and is recommending the same kinds of preventive measures.