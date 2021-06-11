CAMDEN — Camden County Schools officials expect the 2021-22 school year to be held in person, five days a week beginning in August.
Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell told the Board of Education Thursday that he has been in touch with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction about health regulations for the 2021-22 school year, and so far DPI has not committed yet to whether face coverings will be required on school campuses.
Ferrell told board members he would keep them updated.
The question of face coverings hinges on the availability of COVID-19 vaccinations for younger children, he said.
Ferrell said Senate Bill 654 allows a school district to apply for a "good cause waiver" to offer remote instruction, but he doesn't believe Camden would qualify.
The bill also would allow a school district to close for up to five days of remote instruction in lieu of closing for severe weather or other emergencies. "That would be an option for us," Ferrell said.
School districts also can apply to the state to open a remote or virtual school.
"A district our size really can't support that," Ferrell said.
With those exceptions, Ferrell said, Senate Bill 654 would require the school district to hold in-person classes five days a week.
A floor vote on SB 654 is expected Monday.
Ferrell added that if a local COVID-19 emergency arises during the school year the Camden school board would have the option to approve a temporary closure of a school or specific grade level.
If the bill passes the community should expect schools to be open in person, five days a week, beginning in August, Ferrell said.
Ferrell said he will continue to follow Senate Bill 654 closely.
At the close of the 2020-21 school year about a fifth of Camden students were still receiving 100 percent of their instruction remotely, he said.
Ferrell said district staff will meet with parents to ensure students who have underlying health conditions that may warrant special precautions will be protected.
He said he is looking into what is required to offer remote instruction in lieu of closure for some severe weather situations or other emergencies.
"I would think we would want to have it as an option," Ferrell said.