Area school districts so far have not announced plans for school-based vaccination clinics for COVID-19 as vaccines become available to children beginning at 5 years old.
In Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools the idea has been discussed but no plans are in place yet.
“The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public School District has partnered with Albemarle Regional Health Services previously to provide vaccine clinics for those interested,” ECPPS spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer said this week. “We do not have additional COVID vaccine clinics scheduled at this time, but have discussed the possibility with ARHS. They work closely with ECPPS to schedule clinics for our families and staff who wish to receive the vaccination.”
A Bertie County Schools spokesman said Tuesday the district offered a COVID vaccination clinic for older students in conjunction with an open house at the beginning of the school year. The district is open to the idea of a clinic for younger children but none have been set, he said.
Edenton-Chowan Schools Superintendent Michael Sasscer said the district is making information available to parents and working closely with ARHS, but likewise hasn’t scheduled any COVID shot clinics for students.
“Edenton-Chowan Schools has offered school-based COVID vaccine clinics for employees after school hours,” Sasscer said. “Students 5 years old and up, who are now eligible, have access to vaccination through the Chowan Health Department. We continue to assess our community’s needs to ensure we match demand with access, and will consider new offerings accordingly.”
Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said his district has no current plans to hold school-based COVID vaccination clinics.
Perquimans County Schools is taking a similar approach to other districts.
“So far there have been no school-based vaccine clinics scheduled for students in Perquimans County Schools,” spokeswoman Michelle Maddox said.
“The school district will continue to support ARHS and our local health department as needs arise.”
State law currently requires that children entering kindergarten be immunized against diptheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, Haemophilus Influenzae type B, hepatitis B, chicken pox, and pneumococcal conjugate. Additional vaccinations are required for entry to seventh- and twelfth-grade.
Amy Underhill, a spokeswoman for Albemarle Regional Health Services, said the regional health department is working with school districts across the area.
“ARHS is working with schools to provide education to parents and employees and we will assist them with offering vaccine opportunities for those that have expressed interest,” she said.