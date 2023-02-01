The recent emergence of artificial intelligence programs that can write essays automatically poses a new and unique challenge for educators, area school leaders say.
Some public school districts — notably New York City Schools, the nation’s largest district — have already banned or strictly limited use of AI text generators such as the increasingly popular ChatGPT.
Mid-Atlantic Christian University President John Maurice cited an observation by MACU Vice President of Academic Affairs Kevin Larsen that AI essay writers are “scary” because of their capacity to elude the usual methods for detecting plagiarism.
Several free online programs have emerged recently that will write an essay based on relatively simple input from the user — starting with as little as a suggested title.
The programs are surprisingly capable, though still subject to making mistakes. For instance, a test of one of the online AI services by a Daily Advance staff member yielded a sample article about the Hertford waterfront that included a number of relevant and accurate statements about the topic but also mistakenly identified the town as being located on the Neuse River.
Some educators do fear the technology could pose a genuine threat to academic integrity.
“AI is something totally different,” Larsen said in his response to a query from Maurice about the technology. “We don’t have a way to detect this yet.”
Larsen suggested that the only way AI might be suspected of being used “would be if one’s writing of papers was far superior than the writing of essays on exams.”
MACU does have access to a “plagiarism detector” that spots “cut and paste” use of sources, Larsen said.
“But AI will produce a totally unique paper,” Larsen said, so the detector wouldn’t spot it. “You can give the same parameters and it will produce a completely unique paper each time.”
“We do have protocols for academic dishonesty,” Larsen continued. “But detecting the use of AI isn’t there yet.”
This week it was reported that modest progress has begun on the detection front.
The creators of ChatGPT, partly in response to educators’ concerns, have now developed technology to help detect AI-generated text, according to an Associated Press report. The developers acknowledge that the detection tool is not a fail-safe, but it has been designed to determine the relative likelihood that an essay or exam answer might be AI-generated.
College of The Albemarle spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer said COA is aware of the challenges posed by the app and is in the early stages of addressing them.
“College of The Albemarle’s instructors currently use ‘Turnitin’ to check student work for plagiarism,” Sawyer said. “We are currently looking into options that will also check for the use of AI programs.:
She noted that Turnitin has said its software “is being refined with AI detection in mind.” However, the “process is an iterative one and is continually evolving.”
“This is a developing area of awareness and concern that we are monitoring closely,” Sawyer said.
Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said the district does not currently have protocols established for dealing with the prospect of students using, or attempting to use, AI programs to write papers for class.
Ferrell, who is departing Camden later this month to become superintendent of the Richmond County Schools, said if the school district decides the issue needs to be addressed with a policy, the usual process would begin with a check with the N.C. School Boards Association.
“The School Boards Association does a great job with that,” Ferrell said.
The Associated Press reported this week that educators’ thinking about ChatGPT is evolving quickly.
“The initial reaction was ‘OMG, how are we going to stem the tide of all the cheating that will happen with ChatGPT,’” said Devin Page, a technology specialist with the Calvert County Public School District in Maryland. Now there is a growing realization that “this is the future” and blocking it is not the solution, he said.
“I think we would be naïve if we were not aware of the dangers this tool poses, but we also would fail to serve our students if we ban them and us from using it for all its potential power,” said Page, who thinks districts like his own will eventually unblock ChatGPT, especially once the company’s detection service is in place.