school returns

First-grader Zerkenniah Parker walks to Sheep-Harney Elementary on the first day of school in August 2021. Students won’t be required to wear masks or follow other COVID-19 protocols on the first day of school Monday.

 The Daily Advance

Area school districts are starting the new school year on Monday with teacher vacancies and bus driver shortages.

But one thing that will be absent on Monday is something no one is missing: COVID-19 protocols.