Area school districts are starting the new school year on Monday with teacher vacancies and bus driver shortages.
But one thing that will be absent on Monday is something no one is missing: COVID-19 protocols.
For the first time since the start of the school year in August 2019, school officials won’t be taking student temperatures, requiring facemasks or spacing out desks to keep students socially distanced.
With COVID caseloads declining, districts have not set any formal coronavirus protocols for the year. School officials are still urging families, however, to exercise good judgment and to keep students home if they are showing signs of illness.
Some districts are still looking for teachers, bus drivers and other support personnel.
In the Currituck County Schools, student enrollment growth is being cited for the need for more teachers.
Currituck County Schools is projecting 4,550-4,600 students for the 2022-23 school year. The district has about 13 vacant teaching positions.
“Some are new positions due to growth,” explained Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz.
Currituck also had five teacher assistant vacancies this week, nine classified position vacancies and eight other support staff vacancies.
Currituck is implementing the second year of its district and curricular strategic plans. The district also has adopted new start and end times for the 2022-23 school year to streamline scheduling for elementary and secondary schools.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools continues to face a severe shortage of bus drivers. To make up for the lack of drivers, the district plans to have some students arrive at school earlier in the morning.
But those students won’t be sitting idly waiting for their peers to arrive. Dexter Jackson-Heard, director of communication and community schools for ECPPS, said the district plans to use that extra time for student instruction. State grants will pay for the teachers who also will be arriving earlier to teach students.
Dexter-Heard said ECPPS will offer the program at all elementary and middle schools in the district.
“Schools will be contacting students that are eligible for the program,” he said. “If you would like to learn more, please contact your child’s school.”
Camden County Schools Chief Human Resources Officer Amber Davis said enrollment in the district as of Friday was 1,902 students.
Camden has three vacant elementary teacher positions; it’s also seeking a pre-K exceptional children’s teacher, a math interventionist position at the middle school, and a media coordinator position at Camden County High School.
“We also have a few exceptional children teacher assistant positions available throughout the district as well as a head custodian position and a maintenance helper position,” Davis said.
Camden is implementing the ParentSquare program to communicate with parents across the district. Teachers in grades K-6 are getting training in fundamentals of reading instruction.
“Character Strong will be implemented in all schools as a way to focus on social and emotional learning,” Davis said.
Opie Stinson is the new principal at Grandy Primary School, Tim Lazar is a new principal at Camden County High School and Juan Castillo is the new principal at Camden Early College High School.
Kelly Hoggard will begin as chief academic officer for Camden County Schools on Sept. 1.
Perquimans County Schools Superintendent Tanya Turner said student enrollment will be consistent with last year.
“Though we have a few teacher vacancies, we have creatively covered all of these through highly qualified personnel within our own district except for two,” Turner said. “We are working on a plan for those.”
Transportation has led to some creative scheduling in Perquimans.
“We have staggered start and release times due to the two elementary schools sharing some buses and the middle school and high school sharing some buses,” Turner said.
Turner also noted there are no universal free meals this year due to federal regulations.
“Only students who qualify for free or reduced meals will eat free,” Turner said. “We encourage families to fill out the application as soon as possible.”