If the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t already a serious concern for most North Carolinians, it became so in March when Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all of the state’s K-12 schools to close their campuses and shift to online learning for at least the rest of the month.
The Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, which was already holding some its classes online, presented a webinar for state education officials on how every school district in the state could implement the charter school’s remote learning protocol.
While Cooper’s order was intended to be a temporary measure, it became clear by late March that the rate of COVID infections in the state was accelerating. In April the governor announced that schools would remain in virtual mode through the end of the year.
The K-12 schools weren’t the only school campuses forced to close to in-person learning. Colleges and universities also quickly sent students home — if they were a residential campus — and switched to online classes.
Students at area colleges seemed to weather the COVID 19-driven closures well, with colleges reporting few course withdrawals for the spring 2020 semester.
College of The Albemarle President Jack Bagwell told a gathering of COA officials in late April that he was proud of the way students, faculty and staff had made the semester work.
Other area institutions reported similar success for students in navigating the migration to remote learning.
Mid-Atlantic Christian University President John Maurice said the school only had one withdrawal from the university and one withdrawal from a course in the spring 2020 semester.
Elizabeth City State University also reported it did not see an uptick in withdrawals.
With campuses closing, one big concern for both school staff and students, particularly graduating seniors, was commencement. With large gatherings banned under a Cooper order, schools began planning for virtual, small group, or drive-in graduation ceremonies.
A major exception was Currituck County High School, which elected to hold a fairly traditional commencement ceremony on the football field outdoors.
Some students whose schools opted for alternative commencement ceremonies said they weren’t completely disappointed.
Austin Marcum, a graduating senior at Camden High School, said a virtual graduation ceremony wasn’t so bad.
“Something is better than nothing,” he said as he picked up his cap and gown at the school.
But Victoria Wynkoop, who graduated from Camden County Early College High School, took to heart the loss of high school commencement exercises and other senior traditions.
“It feels like my senior year has been taken away from me,” she said as she picked up her cap and gown.
College commencements also changed dramatically.
Members of Elizabeth City State University’s Class of 2020 gave their “modified” commencement ceremony at the Fine Arts Center in late August a mostly positive review.
One-hundred fifty-five students who completed their degrees in the spring attended the event, which had been postponed from May because of the pandemic.
To comply with social distancing restrictions, only 10 people were allowed in the Fine Arts Center at a time, and those entering had to wear masks.
Graduates were allowed to enter the Fine Arts Center lobby with two guests and wait until their name was called. They then walked across the stage and had their photo taken with Chancellor Karrie Dixon. Afterward, they returned to the lobby where they received a gift bag before leaving the building.
The ceremony certainly was different, said graduate Josh Fields.
“I think they did the best that they could under these circumstances,” said Fields, who chose to attend ECSU after he was offered a scholarship to play football.
Graduating senior Kristonsia Beatty of Leland said the ceremony was “quick and easy.”
“I think I was in and out in a minute and a half,” she said.
Beatty said the ceremony was “disappointing,” not so much for herself as for families who had to travel to Elizabeth City from out of state.
Most area school districts began the 2020-21 school year in the fall with all or most students still learning remotely. An exception was the Perquimans County Schools, which decided to begin the school year with a “hybrid” approach — a mixture of in-person and online classes — the governor’s order allowed.
Perquimans Central Principal Tracy Gregory actually seemed a bit surprised by just how well the start of in-person classes had gone given the wealth of COVID-19 safety precautions her school was taking. State guidelines require minimal social distancing but mandate face coverings, temperature checks and other screenings for COVID-19.
“It has gone smoother than a normal first day,” she said when school resumed.
As the governor began allowing more students to return for in-person classes, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools began in-person instruction for elementary-grade students on Oct. 19. Also that day, Perquimans launched in-person instruction for students in grades K-5 and a hybrid plan for students in grades 6-12.
Camden County Schools returned to in-person classes for students in grades K-5 four days a week beginning Oct. 12.
“It is not a return to school as we were prior to COVID,” Superintendent Joe Ferrell said during a Camden Board of Education meeting.
As 2020 was drawing to a close, school districts were still making decisions about how to balance health concerns and educational concerns amid the ongoing pandemic.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education recently voted to delay students’ return for in-person classes until Jan. 21, citing a spike in COVID-19 cases, a shortage of substitute teachers, and growing anxiety among school staff about the uptick in virus infections.
ECPPS elementary school students had been scheduled to return from holiday break for in-person classes on Jan. 6. Middle and high school students also were scheduled to return that day for a mixture of online and in-person classes.
Students will still return to classes on Jan. 6; however, all of their classes will be online. Face-to-face, in-person instruction will not resume for any ECPPS students until Jan. 21.
Officials at the private Albemarle School made a decision to cancel mid-term exams and end the fall semester four days early, all in hopes of keeping COVID case numbers down and enabling a safe, healthy return to campus in January.
In November, University of North Carolina System President Peter Has told ECSU officials he was pleased with the way the campus had managed the pandemic while reopening the campus in the fall.
Hans said he is proud of ECSU’s low COVID case counts and remarkable student compliance with social distancing, mask-wearing and other virus-related restrictions. ECSU has reported nine confirmed COVID cases among employees and 63 confirmed cases among students.