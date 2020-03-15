Elizabeth City-Pasquo-tank public schools are ready to move to a virtual school district, as schools close to students this week, members of the school board learned Sunday.
“We are definitely poised and ready to move to an online learning platform on Wednesday,” said Superintendent Catherine Edmonds, who was speaking at an emergency meeting of the school board.
Other school districts in the area also were finalizing plans Sunday.
Edmonds said staff have come together and worked hard to prepare for this “unprecedented time.”
The board voted Sunday evening to make today and Tuesday mandatory staff workdays. April 10 will now be a regular school day and June 10 will be the last day for teachers.
Amber Godfrey, director of technology, said a technology survey was sent home with students. The focus of the survey is to determine which students would need to take devices home to be able to access instruction online, and also which students do not have internet access. Spectrum has offered 60-day free internet service for students in qualifying areas, she said.
Amy Jo Spencer, chief academic officer, said the schools have developed an “enriched virtual blended learning plan” that is based on the platforms that teachers and students are already accustomed to. This is not the time to be rolling out something new, she said.
Principals and teachers have developed schedules for students so they will know when to log in to specific classes and what other activities they need to do during the day.
Michelle Flach, director of exceptional children, said the district is working closely with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction to make sure appropriate education is provided for exceptional children.
Frankie Floyd, maintenance director for ECPPS, said the maintenance department is cleaning and sanitizing buildings and will continue to monitor all buildings and systems.
Amanda King, transportation director, said transportation employees are sanitizing buses and will be assisting with food delivery. The bus garage will continue normal operations.
Chief Finance Officer Rachael Haines said the finance office is identifying resources within the current budget that can be used during this time.
Tammy Sawyer, public information officer and director of community schools, said ECPPS will continue official communications channels and is maintaining a COVID-19 webpage and resources.
Community partnerships include Walmart, which is providing bags; Zoom and Google, which are providing additional technology resources; Spectrum, which is helping provide WiFi access for students who don’t have other Internet access available; and Food Bank of the Albemarle, which is providing food boxes for families to supplement the prepared meals that ECPPS is offering.
College of The Albemarle will be on spring break effective today through Sunday, March 22. This change in schedule is necessary because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s closure of K-12 schools across the state.
Sharon Warden, vice chair of the school board, said she is extremely proud of the ECPPS team and the community for making these preparations.