The first day of school Monday for area K-12 students will look and feel different from a typical first day.
The difference, of course, is COVID-19 and the public health guidelines related to it, which ban gatherings of more than 10 people in enclosed spaces.
But while groups of kids won’t be gathering at intersections to board a school bus; and kindergarteners won’t be getting a kiss from mom as they exit the car in front of their school; and community members won’t be holding signs in front of school building to give students a boost for the new year — schools are finding ways to spur students’ enthusiasm as classes resume.
In the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, for instance, school officials have worked with groups in the community such as Elizabeth City State University’s football team and cheerleaders to create virtual messages for students.
“We’re trying to re-create virtually as much of that as possible,” said ECPPS Superintendent Catherine Edmonds, referring to past practices.
Edmonds noted the community still held school supply drives and high-profile events such as Pack-the-Patrol Car, which is scheduled for Friday.
The first day of school will be different this year but there is still strong community support for students, Edmonds said.
She said ECPPS appreciates both the community support and the cooperation from parents and families.
“We are committed to ensuring excellent education for all of our students,” Edmonds said.
Matt Lutz, interim superintendent for Currituck County Schools, acknowledged this will be a very different kind of first day of school.
“While the excitement and nervousness of the first day of school will still exist, the high fives, hugs, and handshakes will take place virtually instead of in person,” Lutz said. “We know that our teachers and support staff are ready to welcome students to their virtual classrooms and stand ready to meet the needs of students both academically as well as socially.”
In Camden, a plan is in place for students at Grandy Primary to return for in-person instruction under the state’s “Plan B” on Sept. 8.
Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said Grandy Principal Tim Lazar and his staff have been working hard to space out desks in classrooms, put decals on the floor to help students maintain a safe distance from each other, and equip rooms with supplies such as masks and hand sanitizer.
“We’re certainly planning to be ready,” Ferrell said of preparations at Grandy.
Other schools in Camden are opening under “Plan C” with remote instruction only.
Plan C is the norm throughout the area for public K-12 schools.
Ferrell noted that Camden’s annual back-to-school convocation for teachers was not held this year.
Schools are limiting access to buildings and requiring routine temperature checks for anyone, including staff, who does enter.
In-person open houses were canceled this year, though some schools did hold drive-through open house events.
Ferrell said teachers have been asked not to meet in large groups.
As schools prepare to welcome students back on a limited basis, Ina Lane, the chief student services officer for Camden County Schools, is working with school nurses to develop procedures on how to deal with a student who is showing symptoms of COVID.
A major focus in area school districts is how to provide the best possible remote instruction for students.
Yolanda Anderson, chief academic officer for Camden schools, said school and district teams have met over the summer to review feedback from students and families about remote instruction in the spring and to work on ways to improve it.
Camden also is offering “park and learn” hot spots at all schools for families that do not have good internet access, and the Camden County Library also is offering WiFi access for students.
Families have expressed appreciation for the good work being done by teachers, Anderson said.
Edmonds said ECPPS has incorporated feedback from families into the ways it’s working to improve the quality of remote instruction.
“In the spring we transitioned from the classroom to the cloud in an emergency state,” Edmonds said. “It was very reactive.”
But over the summer, she said, ECPPS used survey data to determine what worked well and what needed to be changed.
Training has been offered for teachers on the best ways to teach online, which Edmonds noted are not always exactly the same as what would work in an in-person classroom.
“We have focused on pedagogy: What does it look like to teach in a virtual space?” Edmonds asked.
Amy Spencer, chief academic officer for ECPPS, said district instructional coach Terrie Wilson made videos to help teachers understand the process of virtual instruction and also did follow-up training for teachers.
All virtual instruction also has been moved to the Canvas learning management system, which students, parents and teachers can access through a free app on their phone.
“This is the platform on which all of the learning will occur,” Spencer said.
Spencer said ECPPS staff know some parents and students have limited access to the internet but most will be able to access their lessons through their phone.
Edmonds said school buildings have park-and-learn hotspots and students also can access paper-pencil and textbook options as necessary.
The district’s remote learning plan is posted on the ECPPS website and information about how to use Canvas is included under the “Keys to Re-entry.”
Lutz said the Currituck schools’ technology department “has provided staff with robust professional development offerings aimed at increasing staff comfort and proficiency with online learning tools.”
Area school districts noted that the school nutrition staff are also making sure all students have access to nutritious meals during the remote leaning period.
“Currituck County Schools is hopeful that we can return to in-person instruction as soon as possible,” Lutz added.