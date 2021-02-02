Some area school districts are ready to pivot quickly from mostly remote learning to something close to traditional on-campus instruction for all grades once state officials permit it.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, currently only students in grades K-5 are allowed to attend full in-person classes, known as Plan A. Students in other grades may attend either a mix of in-person and remote classes, described as Plan B, or full online instruction, known as Plan C.
Area school districts have generally moved to Plan A for the elementary grades and Plan B for middle school and high schools.
Camden County Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said his district has plans ready for moving secondary grades to Plan A should the governor allow that.
“We would follow the same plan we are using for K-5,” Ferrell said. “There would be some work to be done in transportation.”
Perquimans County Schools was the first area school district to implement face-to-face instruction and officials say they’re ready to scale up for additional grades to have more in-person instruction once it’s permitted.
“Perquimans County Schools has been open with face-to-face instruction since the start of the school year under the governor’s executive orders,” said district spokeswoman Michelle Maddox. “We transitioned from Plan B to A for elementary students the first day of the second nine weeks in October.”
Elementary students in Perquimans remain on Plan A and attend school Tuesday through Friday, with Monday set aside as a remote learning day. Middle school students and high school students are still on Plan B. Friday is a remote day for the high school.
“When and if the governor allows for all students to transition to Plan A, we will be able to increase capacity on our school buses and increase instructional time for grades 9-12,” Maddox said.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials are operating under a hybrid model for middle school and high school that includes Plan B and remote learning. ECPPS has not discussed changing operations for middle or high school since current state guidelines don’t authorize it.
Current state guidelines also require schools to also offer full-time virtual instruction to higher-risk students and teachers, and to families opting for remote learning for their children.
In Currituck, high school students began in-person instruction under Plan B on Jan. 25. Face-to-face instruction under Plan A has been offered to elementary students since October and middle school students have been under Plan B since November. Friday is a remote day for all students.
“Currituck County Schools will carefully review any changes that occur from the pending legislation and adapt accordingly,” said Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz.