The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools served 675 meals Monday on the first day of a mandated two-week closure of K-12 school facilities across the state.
Schools are continuing to provide instruction remotely using digital technology and are providing breakfast and lunch.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced the mandatory statewide closing of schools on Saturday.
Beginning today meals can be picked up at Sheep-Harney Elementary School, Pasquotank Elementary and J.C. Sawyer Elementary. Meals are available for anyone ages 1 through school age.
In Camden County, schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell sent a letter to parents Monday explaining that teachers and administrators have finalized plans for continuing to educate students and providing for their nutrition while schools are closed.
Beginning Monday and continuing weekdays, students will be able to get a “grab-and-go” lunch in the cafeteria at Grandy Primary School between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Educational plans for each school will be available on each school’s website as well as the Camden County Schools’ website as of Thursday.
Private schools in the region are also affected by Cooper’s order.
Holly M. Glenn, headmaster at Albemarle School, announced on the school’s website that the Elizabeth City private school’s spring break was moved to this week to minimize loss of instructional time. Next week teachers will provide assignments and projects, and students will be expected to complete all assignments during that time.
The coronavirus pandemic is also apparently affecting high school students taking a nursing fundamentals class.
Shelia Hughes, director of career and technical education for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, told the school board Sunday that students in the class will no longer be able to perform their clinical rounds in nursing facilities because of coronavirus precautions.
The change has been mandated by the states, she said, and will mean students will no longer be able to earn a certified nursing assistance credential through the course.
But the course is still being taught and students will still get credit hours toward graduation for its successful completion.
So far, students in health sciences programs at College of The Albemarle are not facing the same restriction.
“We still have clinical access to most of our facilities at this time, including Sentara (Albemarle,” COA spokeswoman Jenna Hatfield said Monday.
“COA is communicating with Sentara clinical administrators frequently, as well as other clinical partners, regarding safe clinical access for all our students who have clinical rotations,” Hatfield continued. “We are communicating often with students as well, to make sure they are following all protection guidelines and that they are healthy before they enter facilities to take care of their patients.”