Area school districts plan to take a new look at school reopening plans in light of an agreement by Gov. Roy Cooper and legislative leaders Wednesday to return most K-12 students to in-person classes.
Under the agreement Cooper made with state Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, schools will reopen five days a week for the elementary grades and may reopen without social distancing for grades 6-12. Local school boards will have the option on how grades 6-12 reopen. In addition, all school districts will still be required to offer a remote-only option for parents who request one.
The Camden Board of Education is slated discuss the district’s next steps for in-person classes in light of Wednesday’s agreement at its board meeting tonight. Board Chairman Christian Overton confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the matter will be added to the meeting’s agenda.
Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz said the Currituck Board of Education plans to discuss its course of action at the board’s meeting on Tuesday.
Sharon Warden, chairwoman of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, said she was familiar with the agreement reached by the governor and lawmakers but deferred comment, saying the board plans to discuss it at an upcoming meeting.
The agreement reached by Cooper and lawmakers likely will require some changes in how area school districts currently conduct in-person classes.
Under the plan the Camden schools have been following, students in grades K-5 attend in-person classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Some students receive their instruction 100 percent remotely if their families have chosen that option.
Teachers work with in-person and online students at the same time. On Wednesdays, all students learn remotely, meaning no in-person classes are held.
Camden teachers have told the school board that holding classes remotely on Wednesdays has allowed them to provide remediation for students who are struggling with online learning, hold office hours for online and in-person students and follow up with quarantined families.
In February, Camden Intermediate School teacher Kristin Wynkoop asked the Camden school board to continue the district’s “remote Wednesday” format for grades K-5 for the rest of the school year.
“The behind-the-scenes work is one of the keys to a teacher’s success every day,” Wynkoop said. “Teaching face-to-face and online simultaneously isn’t as simple as setting up a camera in the classroom and holding a Zoom session.”
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools also has had all students learning remotely on Wednesdays, and other districts also have had some all-remote days as part of their schedule.
The agreement that Cooper and legislative leaders announced Wednesday calls for in-person classes five days a week for elementary grades.
In a statement released Wednesday after the agreement was announced, N.C. Association of Educators President Tamika Walker Kelly said the organization agrees with the elected officials that “public school educators are eager to get back into their classrooms as soon as it is safe to do so.”
But the NCAE goes on to say six-foot social distancing remains important and also acknowledges the special challenges of educating during a pandemic. The group said it worries the agreement will “needlessly encourage school boards to push students, educators, and staff into school buildings that do not comply with” guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.