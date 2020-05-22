Local school officials will soon be asking what has worked about the district’s remote instruction efforts — and what hasn’t — as they seek to fine-tune online learning plans for the upcoming school year.
Development of a remote instruction plan and its submission to the State Board of Education by July 20 is a requirement under COVID-19 relief legislation recently passed by the N.C. General Assembly.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Superintendent Catherine Edmonds addressed the state requirements during a live-streamed informational update on the ECPPS website earlier this week.
The legislation requires each school district to provide a “detailed framework for delivering quality remote instruction” to students in 2020-21. As part of that framework, each district’s school calendar is required to include five remote learning days.
Under the COVID-19 relief legislation, schools are expected to provide training and practice sessions for students on how to use remote instruction platforms during “non-remote instruction days.”
Edmonds and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education Chairman Denauvo Robinson said during this week’s update that they appreciate the community’s support and flexibility during what Robinson noted has been an “unprecedented time.”
Calendar requirements for next year also indicate the school year must begin Aug. 17 and end by June 11.
Edmonds said the ECPPS Calendar Committee will present an updated calendar for the 2020-21 school year for the school board to vote on at its May 26 meeting.
ECPPS is looking for input from the public as it develops its remote learning plan for next school year.
“We are seeking your feedback,” Edmonds said.
Remote learning will continue through the rest of the school year. The school district also wants to be sure it’s ready in the event remote learning has to be used at the start of next school year, she said.
Edmonds also gave an update on the district’s child nutrition program, which has served 130,865 meals, including 61,025 breakfasts and 69,850 lunches.
Families with school-age children are encouraged to pick up meals, Edmonds said, noting children do not have to be on free or reduced lunch in order to participate.
The school district will continue to serve meals through August, according to Edmonds.
Edmonds said information on graduation and end-of-year events will be available this week. The schools are working to ensure the events meet state and Center for Disease Control guidelines, she said.
She encouraged parents and others interested in the district to follow ECPPS on all social media platforms.