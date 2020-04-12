CAMDEN — The Camden County Schools is partnering with a local church this week to ensure that students from the county’s neediest families will have enough food during their spring break.
Schools across the state have been closed to students since Gov. Roy Cooper ordered them to close on March 16. Districts like Camden have been providing breakfasts and lunches to students ever since, ensuring they continue to get hot meals during the day.
But districts traditionally don’t operate their federal meal programs during spring break, the week students are out of school following Easter.
At Thursday’s meeting of the Camden County Board of Education, Commissioner Ross Munro made a request that the schools continue the federally funded hot lunch program while students are on break. He noted that many families may be experiencing unusually difficult circumstances because of the coronavirus crisis and Cooper’s stay-at-home order.
Munro, who spoke during the school board’s designated public comment period, noted he was speaking as a concerned citizen, not as a county official. Because he has a daughter in high school, Munro said he had received an announcement that went out to parents, advising that school lunches would not be served during the schools’ spring break.
Munro said it’s his understanding that 23 percent of students in Camden qualify for free federally funded school lunches, meaning more than 400 kids rely to some degree or other on the school lunch program to meet their nutritional needs.
He said that since it’s not clear what the circumstances of all families are during the coronavirus crisis and stay-at-home order — and recognizing that many families are experiencing a sharp loss of income — it would be a good idea to try to continue offering school lunches during the week-long break.
But Munro acknowledged his request might have come too late. He noted the announcement about lunches went out on Thursday — the same day he was speaking at the board meeting — so it was probably too late for the schools to order food or make other necessary preparations.
Munro said he understands that Camden United Methodist Church is working to provide 50-60 lunches to children from the neediest families this week.
Camden Schools Superintendent Joe Ferrell said Friday that while the school district is not serving lunch at school or delivering lunches during the break, the schools have a backpack food program for students that has been in place for a long time “and will be getting food to students who typically use that program during breaks.”
Ferrell noted that Camden UMC, where Munro is a member, is assisting with the food distribution this week.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools also plans to continue providing meals to students during the district’s spring break.
ECPPS spokeswoman Tammy Sawyer said effective Friday, the district began providing a hot lunch and shelf stable lunch and breakfast option from noon to 2 p.m. on Fridays. Students who request one can also pick up a seven-day meal kit.
“The hot lunch and shelf stable meal option is available at all of our meal service sites and mobile sites,” Sawyer said. “The seven-day meal kits are only available at our three designated cafeteria sites.”
Sawyer also noted that during ECPPS’ spring break, students were provided meal kits on Friday that should last families through next week. ECPPS also will provide meal service on Monday and Friday the week of April 20, she said.
“We will serve a hot lunch and shelf stable breakfast, with additional food items available, on Monday, April 20th from noon to 2 p.m. at all of our meal service sites,” Sawyer said. “We will resume our regular meal service schedule on Friday, April 24th from noon to 2 p.m.”
She said that regular meal service will include seven-day meal kits in addition to the hot lunch and other items. She said parents are “strongly encouraged” to call ahead to reserve a meal kit box for Fridays.
Sawyer also provided a list of ECPPS’ meal sites and their phone numbers:
• J.C. Sawyer Elementary: 335-4711
• Pasquotank Elementary: 335-5233
• Sheep-Harney Elementary: 335-7662
If parents are unable to reach cafeteria staff at the schools, they can call 621-2207.
The district’s mobile meal sites are located at Central Elementary, Northside Elementary, P.W. Moore Elementary, Weeksville Elementary, River Road Middle and Girls Inc.
Sawyer noted that ECPPS served a total of 16,137 meals on Friday: 7,655 breakfasts and 8,482 lunches.
“There is much need right now and we are honored to be able to serve our families during this time,” she said.