Though the Confederate battle flag may hold special meaning to some members, it is divisive and has no place in the U.S. Coast Guard, says the service’s top admiral.
“While the Confederate battle flag may be symbolic of different beliefs, it divides Americans and threatens our Black shipmates,” said Adm. Karl Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard, in a memo issued Friday.
As of last Friday, the display or depiction of the Confederate battle flag is no longer allowed on Coast Guard installations, to include barracks and outside Coast Guard family housing where the flag is easily visible.
“In our military environment, such division clearly endangers loyalty, discipline and morale; undermines unit cohesion and mission effectiveness and marginalizes segments of our workforce,” Schultz said.
The commandant’s policy also prohibits vehicle bumper stickers of the flag and clothing items bearing images of the flag. The policy does not include displaying the flag within the confines of private housing.
The memo describes the Confederate battle flag as having “a red or blue field with two blue or red diagonal lines and white stars.”
Last year the Coast Guard updated its policy to define the display of symbols of “hatred and oppression,” to include the Confederate flag, as potential hate-related incidents, according to the memo.
The revision also directed unit commanders to investigate displays and authorized them to remove divisive symbols, even if the symbols did not involve a hate-related incident.
“There is no benefit from a display of divisive symbols in our disaggregated and geographically widely dispersed workforce, and I have determined that the Confederate battle flag is uniquely divisive,” Schultz said.
On the same day Adm. Schultz issued his directive, the U.S. Department of Defense announced a similar policy that bans the Confederate flag on all military installations. The DoD policy does not apply to the Coast Guard, as the Coast Guard falls under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
The difference between the two policies, is Adm. Schultz explicitly identifies the Confederate battle flag as prohibited. Meanwhile, the two-page DoD memo signed by Defense Secretary Mike Esper provides a list of allowable flags. The Confederate battle flag is not listed among those allowed.