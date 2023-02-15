Right whale

A North Atlantic right whale mother swims with her calf in this photo from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency. A dozen New Jersey beach town mayors and a congressman from the state are expressing concerns that acoustic surveys may have contributed to the deaths of seven whales along the New Jersey and New York coasts over a 38-day period. It’s a correlation whale experts and scientists say is a stretch.

 NOAA Fisheries photo

A new political campaign in one northeastern state is pitting whale against wind.

A dozen New Jersey beach town mayors and a congressman from the state are calling for a moratorium on all offshore wind activity in the wake of several whale deaths.